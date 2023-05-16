4TH ANNUAL PRIDE ON THE BLOCK IN WEST PALM BEACH KICKS-OFF PRIDE MONTH
Thousands expected to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion
Our local WPB LGBTQ+ community is a welcoming and inclusive group. Pride on the Block is a fundraiser that thrives on promoting inclusion and diversity. We welcome all to celebrate authenticity.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride on the Block returns to downtown West Palm Beach on Friday, June 2nd, and Saturday, June 3rd, 2023! Now in its fourth year, the annual block party is a fundraiser for TRANSPIRE HELP, a local LGBTQ+ non-profit organization. The event will be bigger and better than ever with the addition of Friday night festivities and not one but TWO amazing locations for Saturday’s main event.
Beginning in 2020, crowds are drawn to the 500 Block on Clematis Street from all across South Florida to dine, drink and dance - celebrating the start of Pride Month. This year Pride on the Block is expanding to include The Square West Palm, 700 Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL, 33401.
The Square will be hosting family-friendly activities, presented by Rohi’s Readery, teen youth activities, sponsored by Compass and a pop-up market. This section of Pride on the Block will conclude with the lighting of the famous Wishing Tree at 7PM and the festivities will continue on the 500 Block of Clematis until 11PM.
The 500 Block of Clematis kicks off simultaneously with an array of vendors, live music and performances, speakers, raffle prizes, and more. Performances will include nationally recognized singers/songwriters, LGBTQ+ activists and openly transgender motivational speakers such as Ryan Cassata, Ezra Michel, Erin Reed, Emilio Ramirez and Montana Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr!
For those traveling from out of town, we are proud to announce the Hyatt Place West Palm Beach, overlooking the 500 Block of Clematis, is the official Pride on the Block Hotel Sponsor. The Hyatt is offering special discounted rates for the days of the festivities, and a portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Transpire Help.
Our local West Palm Beach LGBTQ+ community is a welcoming, united, and inclusive group. Pride on the Block is a fundraiser that thrives on promoting inclusion and diversity. We welcome all to a space where being one’s authentic self is celebrated. Taking strides to support and uplift each other, downtown West Palm Beach will celebrate Pride Month to the fullest.
This event helps raise funds for resources, and it raises awareness for our cause across the country. Transpire Help’s mission is to provide the resources necessary for LGBTQIA+ individuals to create a solid foundation for a healthy and fulfilling life, free from substance use. We provide financial assistance to LGBTQ+ folx for housing, healthcare, behavioral health services, job training, acquiring daily necessities, and more.
For more information about this event, including sponsorship and vendor inquiries, volunteer opportunities, and more, visit: prideontheblock.com. You can also follow our Instagram for more announcements: @pride_ontheblock
Event Details
Pride on the Block | Friday Festivities
Event Date: Friday, June 2nd, 2023
Event Hours: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location: 500 Block of Clematis
Pride on the Block | The 500 Block
Event Date: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
Event Hours: 1:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location: 500 Block of Clematis
Pride on the Block | The Square West Palm
Event Date: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
Event Hours: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: The Square West Palm Beach & the 500 Block of Clematis
The Square West Palm
700 S. Rosemary Square,
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
500 Block of Clematis
500 Clematis Street,
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
