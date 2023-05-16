Nextreme™ Value Chiller Family Provides Economical Cooling Solution of Medical, Industrial and Analytical Equipment
The VRC1200 and VRC4500 chillers are designed for applications that require reliable temperature control and simple operation at a lower price point…
Unlike other chiller models, Nextreme Value Chillers can operate anywhere in the world allowing OEMs to test equipment in one country before shipping to a different region.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 16, 2023 – Laird Thermal Systems Nextreme™ Value Chiller Series of recirculating chillers are now available in 1200 Watt and 4500 Watt options. Offering application-specific configurability, the Nextreme VRC1200 and VRC4500 models are ideal for original equipment manufacturers seeking a reliable, cost-effective cooling solution for medical, industrial, and analytical equipment.
— Greg Ducharme
The two new models complement the existing 2400 Watt chiller in the Nextreme Value Chiller Series, providing OEM packaged solutions with similar user-friendliness, dependability, and low maintenance as the Nextreme Performance line. The Value Chiller Series is priced more competitively, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious customers.
The Nextreme Value Chiller models use high-performance components that enable efficient cooling well below ambient temperatures to control processes or dissipate heat away from thermally sensitive equipment, such as industrial lasers, electron microscopes and imaging equipment.
The Nextreme Value Chiller Series offers a high coefficient of performance (COP) and can maintain a thermal set point with an accuracy of ±0.5°C in the supply coolant. Users can easily read system status and control temperature setpoints, pressure and alarm settings via the LCD touchscreen display. Other standard features include fluid level sensing with no moving parts; RS-232 communications for integration into higher-level assembly control systems; and supply pressure sensing. The Nextreme Value Chillers use a more environmentally friendly R513A refrigerant with half the Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) refrigerants.
Properly cooling industrial laser systems is challenging, as power densities continue to increase while form factor requirements continue to shrink. Compact chiller systems, like the Nextreme Value Chiller Series, offer a higher coefficient of performance that delivers efficient, low power consumption to maximize uptime and optimize performance in industrial laser systems. This enables a more focused and improved laser performance for more precise cutting, welding, micro-machining, and drilling.
Analytical instruments such as electron microscopes require a sophisticated thermal management system. The versatile Nextreme chillers provide quiet operation and low fluid pulsation, which results in improved performance and precise imaging with higher resolution. The system footprint allows for easy integration into laboratory spaces.
“The Value Chiller Series offers OEMs a cost-effective and reliable thermal management solution that keeps sensitive electronics at the optimum temperature in industrial and analytical equipment,” says Greg Ducharme, Liquid Cooling Systems Product Director at Laird Thermal Systems.
"While other chiller manufacturers require a different model for Europe and North America, Nextreme Value Chillers can operate anywhere in the world. This allows OEMs to test equipment in one country before shipping to a different region. They also can carry less inventory as a single chiller can ship globally."
The website offers the ability to model the performance of the VRC recirculating chillers under certain thermal load conditions, flow rates and coolants.
The Nextreme Value Chiller Series is available through direct sales at Laird Thermal Systems. Contact sales at https://lairdthermal.com/contact-us or chat with a thermal expert using the Live Chat feature on the Laird Thermal Systems website.
About Laird Thermal Systems
Laird Thermal Systems designs, develops and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from active thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.
