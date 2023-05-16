Acarix Awarded Business Sweden 2023 Catalyst Program Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce they have been awarded the 2023 Catalyst Program Award in the Life Sciences Sector by Business Sweden. The Catalyst program is designed to support and accelerate the growth of Sweden's most innovative and promising companies by providing tailored commercialization support, advice, and coaching in a chosen market.
Acarix was selected for the award after undergoing a rigorous selection process that assessed its business model, technology, and potential for international growth. As a winner of the Catalyst program, Acarix will receive a tailored market entry project worth SEK 250,000 to support and accelerate its growth journey.
"We are honored to be recognized by Business Sweden for our innovation and potential for growth," said Helen Ljungdahl Round, President & CEO of Acarix. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we look forward to utilizing the resources and support provided by the program to expand our reach and impact with CADScor System."
Chest pain is one of the most common reasons patients seek medical care, and they deserve to know immediately if their chest pain is related to heart disease or not. Acarix's flagship product, the CADScor System, rapidly and accurately rules out significant coronary artery disease early in the diagnostic pathway, providing physicians with a non-invasive, first-line diagnostic aid for risk stratification at point-of-care for all patients experiencing stable chest pain.
"We are excited to work with Acarix and help them achieve their international growth ambitions," says Jonas Thulin, Program Manager Life Science at Business Sweden. "Their innovative technology has the potential to transform how patients with stable chest pain are diagnosed. This shows the capability of Business Sweden's internationalization programs for scale-ups. We are ready to support Acarix in many markets."
About Business Sweden
Business Sweden is commissioned by the Government and the Swedish industry to help Swedish companies grow global sales and international companies invest and expand in Sweden. For more information, please visit www.business-sweden.com/
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
