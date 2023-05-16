Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,462 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Madisyn Allard, of Superior, as the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Madisyn is a fifth-grade student at Superior Elementary School.

The winning poster shows a patrol car in the mountains. In her artist statement, Madisyn wrote, “I know my family and I are safe because of the law enforcement we have across Montana. I especially feel safe when I see a deputy or a patrolman I know.”

“It’s great to see the respect and appreciation Montana’s young people already have for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “No submission goes unappreciated, and I know the support of these students means a lot to our officers who put their lives on the line for our communities every day.”

Madisyn Pic

Madisyn’s winning poster.

Attorney General Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin will celebrate with Madisyn and her class later this month. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide. In addition to the statewide winner, seven regional winners were chosen who will receive an ice cream social delivered by local troopers. The winners were from all eight Highway Patrol districts.

The seven regional winners were:

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

For more information on the poster contest click here.

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more