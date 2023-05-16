GetHairMD™ Announces Major Milestone Regarding its Nationwide Rollout
GetHairMD™ launched its nationwide rollout and today announced that it has added its 15th physician partner to its world-renowned network of physician partners
We believe that partnering with qualified physicians and providing them with exclusive protected zones is the best way to provide patients with the highest quality hair loss treatments available”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™ is a leading provider of innovative medically proven hair loss/restoration solutions. Late last year GetHairMD™ launched its nationwide rollout after a successful initial debut in the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex, and today announced that it has added its 15th physician partner to its world-renowned network of physician partners. GetHairMD™ has added physicians in Pennsylvania, Florida, Hawaii, Arkansas, Alabama and North Carolina in addition to the physician partners in Texas.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD
GetHairMD™ collaborates with its impressive Clinical Advisory Board to evaluate and approve the medically-proven, multifaceted, personalized solutions it offers for both men and women battling hair loss. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Additionally, GetHairMD ™ offers a specialized pretreatment oral swab genetic test that allows practitioners to personalize hair loss treatments for patients and banking hair follicles for future regenerative treatments with hair and other applications. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion to treat hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
Among the esteemed physicians partnering with GetHairMD™ on the nationwide rollout are leading plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons: Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Ben Tittle, Dr. Jesse Smith, Dr Vishnu Ramulla, Dr. Michael S. Beckenstein, Dr. John Ferguson and Dr. Susan Yee. The GetHairMD™ Clinical Advisory Board also has board certified physicians with expertise in hair restoration, hormone replacement and regenerative medicine including: Dr. Darrell Pierce, Dr. Paul Thompson, Dr. Kris Wusterhausen, Dr. Lori King, Dr. Christopher King and Dr. Ravi Patel.
"We are honored and validated to be partnering with such esteemed physicians in the nationwide rollout of our hair loss/restoration solutions," said GetHairMD CEO, Paul Herchman. " We are committed to providing patients with the highest quality hair loss treatments available, and we believe that partnering with qualified physicians and providing them with exclusive protected zones is the best way to achieve that goal."
“I partnered with GetHairMD 18 months ago after extensive research regarding the efficacy of their hair loss solutions” said Dr. Ben Tittle, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Owner of Plastic Surgery of Texas “The leadership team of GetHairMD has done everything they said they would do and patients are experiencing exceptional outcomes. This partnership has been a winning combination and a great way to expand our practice into this high growth market.”
Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of New Jersey Plastic Surgery added, “Dr. Jason Pozner and I both have long searched for an opportunity to help develop a medically proven, comprehensive treatment protocol utilizing proven devices and products to help men and women of all ages effectively fight hair loss.”
GetHairMD's hair loss offerings have been clinically proven to be safe and effective, with patients experiencing visible improvements in hair density and quality soon after starting treatments. With the addition of these high-profile physician partners, GetHairMD™ is confident that even more patients will be able to benefit from their unique approach to hair restoration and regain their confidence and self-esteem.
GetHairMD™ is projected to open 85 new locations by 2024. Physicians interested in becoming a GetHairMD™ partner can visit our interest form https://gethairmd.com/join-us/ or visit the company's website at www.GetHairMD.com. With GetHairMD's innovative exclusive zone offering, its approach to hair restoration and its commitment to patient care, becoming a GetHairMD™ partner presents a unique opportunity for physicians looking to profitably expand their practice, help patients and capitalized on this expanding market.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as at home therapies, laser hair growth treatments, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve and look forward to announcing additional cutting-edge solutions soon. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
