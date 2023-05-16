e-PlanSoft™ Wins City of Toronto's RFP for Innovative Permitting System Integration
e-PlanSoft™ is thrilled to announce they've been awarded a contract to revolutionize the City of Toronto permitting system after an extensive RFP process.IRVINE, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e-PlanSoft™ is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded a contract to revolutionize the City of Toronto permitting system after an extensive and competitive RFP process. The project includes integrating e-PlanSoft's™ goPost™ and EPR solutions with the City's existing IBMS permitting system, owned by Granicus.
During the RFP process, e-PlanSoft™ demonstrated its expertise by building a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) integration for the City's permitting system. This proof of concept showcased the company's ability to create a seamless and efficient integration, ensuring an improved collaborative experience for both City staff and applicants.
e-PlanSoft™ will be introducing a new File Circulation Tool (EPR) to be used by the City of Toronto for circulating development application submission materials to their development review partners for:
• review
• commenting
• markup
• resubmission
The best part? All of this will be integrated into the City's existing technologies including its Application Submission Tool.
As part of the agreement, the City of Toronto has purchased over 600 EPR licenses to streamline the electronic plan review process. The project is set to kick off during the second quarter of 2023, with a phased approach to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Over the next 1.5 years, multiple go-live milestones will be reached, enhancing the City's permitting process one step at a time.
The partnership with e-PlanSoft™ marks a significant milestone in the City of Toronto's commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and accessible services to its residents. e-PlanSoft's™ expertise in delivering state-of-the-art electronic plan review solutions will prove invaluable in transforming the City's permitting system and elevating the overall experience for those who interact with it.
For more information about e-PlanSoft™ and its solutions, visit the e-PlanSoft™ website.
About e-PlanSoft™:
e-PlanSoft™ is a leading provider of cloud-based electronic plan review and document management solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Founded in 2008, our mission is to simplify the plan review and approval process by offering innovative, user-friendly, and efficient software solutions.
Jody Green
e-PlanSoft
jody@eplansoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn