GETHAIRMD™ AND MICHAEL S. BECKENSTEIN, MD ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
GetHairMD’s suite of clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option”BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery and T3 Hair Preservation, led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Michael S. Beckenstein, MD, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its wide array of hair loss therapies.
— Michael S. Beckenstein, MD
With this partnership, Dr. Beckenstein joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Beckenstein will also serve on the GetHairMD™ clinical advisory board as it continues its nationwide expansion.
GetHairMD™ offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“Michael Beckenstein Plastic Surgery and T3 Hair Preservation has been successfully treating patients’ hair loss for 15 years and recently decided that this partnership will significantly enhance the services we provide for our patients,” said Dr. Beckenstein. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their needs.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Beckenstein to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Birmingham and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Beckenstein and his fantastic team are now offering these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients to solve what has become a growing issue for people of all ages.”
Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery and T3 Hair Preservation is conveniently located at 800 St. Vincent’s Dr. North Tower, Suite 610 Birmingham, AL 35205.
About Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery and T3 Hair Preservation:
Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery and T3 Hair Preservation which is led by award winning Dr. Beckenstein is recognized as one of the top plastic surgery practices in the Southeast. For nearly 20 years, Dr. Beckenstein and has staff have stayed true to the practice mission: to provide patients with the best medical experience they have ever had. The nurses, administrators, and technicians at Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery are all experienced in the field of plastic surgery. Each core member has been in the field for least 10 to 15 years and worked for some of the most prestigious plastic surgeons in the Birmingham area. They take pride in treating each patient with professionalism, attentiveness, and the greatest compassion.
Michael S. Beckenstein, MD is a fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon whose extensive experience in breast enhancement, body contouring procedures, and reconstructive plastic surgery sets him apart.
For more information about Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery or T3 Hair Preservation, please visit our website at www.msbmd.com. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see the latest advancements in the field of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
Michael S. Beckenstein, MD
Michael S. Beckenstein Plastic Surgery
+1 205-267-5363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram