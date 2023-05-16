ProGrin Dental Selects Peerlogic to Power their Front Office in 10 Locations
South Carolina based award-winning dental support group (DSO) adds Peerlogic’s AI-powered voice insights to improve operational efficiency.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProGrin Dental announced today it is partnered with Peerlogic, the industry leader in voice powered artificial intelligence, to add AI-powered insights and alerts to its 10 practices.
Peerlogic’s technology utilizes voice powered Artificial Intelligence that is solely trained on dental calls to provide actionable alerts and unparalleled insights, all with zero human intervention.
“We truly believe that technology is a partner in healthcare,” said Brent Ayers, COO and Co-Founder of Progrin Dental. “Peerlogic can uncover so many opportunities with our front office staff to allow them to focus more on patient care and delivering the Perfect Patient Experience.”
“ProGrin focuses on providing an unmatched patient experience with exceptional compassion and state-of-the-art technology,” said Ryan Miller, CEO at Peerlogic. “We’re proud to help them achieve that goal by providing a solution that can uncover significant opportunities in every dental office.”
When DSO executives see the AI analysis of their front office interactions, they better understand everything that is happening on patient calls. Close to 30% of all dental calls are missed, and even more patients are lost due to numerous factors in the office. Peerlogic helps uncover hidden opportunities as well as provide actionable insights on high value missed calls and high value missed new patient opportunities. Peerlogic also provides transcripts and recordings of high dollar calls in two clicks or less.
In addition to understanding all front office interactions, Peerlogic provides incredible insights on marketing spend and campaigns leading to more effective spending when searching for new patients.
About ProGrin
ProGrin Dental provides an array of general dentistry services including endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, implants, oral surgery and pediatric dentistry. Their practices are located throughout South Carolina. ProGrin prides themselves on the perfect patient experience as well as significant ongoing training for all of their doctors and staff members. To learn more, or make an appointment visit ProGrin.com
About Peerlogic
Founded in sunny Scottsdale, AZ, Peerlogic specializes in analyzing patient interactions using advanced technology in voice and natural language processing. They have years of experience in this field and have analyzed over 20 million minutes of dental calls. Peerlogic's services are utilized by dental offices and DSOs to gain insights that can improve the quality of patient care.
