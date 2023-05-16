Robert Turner Named CEO of Aeronet Worldwide
Long-time Aeronet associate promoted to chief executive.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Turner has been named Chief Executive Officer of Aeronet Worldwide, Inc. Mr. Turner has been with the organization since 1989. Prior to this promotion, he was serving as the Executive Vice President of the Management Group and the Texas Region.
With this move, the prior CEO Anthony N. Pereira – Aeronet’s founder and majority shareholder – assumes the position of Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Turner has occupied many roles during his 33 years with the company. He was General Manager of Aeronet San Jose, the company’s first facility, and was key in building that initial presence alongside Mr. Pereira. As a Senior Vice President, he also developed business in the Silicon Valley and Bay areas, during a time in which Aeronet San Francisco was also growing.
In 2017, Mr. Turner was named General Manager of Aeronet Los Angeles. During his tenure, he oversaw the move into a 120,000 square foot facility – the biggest Aeronet had at the time – which signaled a significant investment in the largest market on the West Coast. Additionally, this was the first Aeronet facility that developed eCommerce fulfillment operations.
A year ago, Mr. Turner was promoted to the position of EVP of the Management Group and the Texas Region. In addition to leading Aeronet’s operations in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, he also oversaw various corporate functions.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
