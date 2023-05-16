Job Research Foundation Announces 6th Round of Grant Funding for Investigating Causes/Treatments for Job Syndrome
Job Research Foundation seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing additional opportunities to further research into the rare disorder.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the sixth round of grant funding. The Foundation will award up to two two-year grants in the amount of $200,000 each to scientific researchers who are investigating the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of fourteen research projects across the world. Grant applications can be found online at https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process . The deadline to apply is October 13, 2023.
The long-term goal of the Foundation is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from the rare disorder.
Special consideration will be given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide and awardees will be announced between December 2023 and January 2024.
Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.
