Survey Reveals Lack of CO2 Monitoring in European Fleets, Need for Holistic Tools to Achieve Sustainability Goals

Markus Deusing, CEO Alphabet International

The survey is a wake-up call for companies to take immediate action to reduce their emissions and adopt a more sustainable approach.” — Markus Deusing, CEO Alphabet International

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Despite 61% of European companies acknowledging the importance of sustainability in fleet planning, only 37% actively monitor their CO₂ emissions, according to the European Fleet Emission Monitor by Alphabet (EFEM).

– The survey reveals that 17% of companies surveyed had no knowledge of their CO₂ emissions at all, indicating that many companies may not be taking adequate measures to track and reduce their carbon footprint.

– To achieve their emissions targets, companies must know their fleet's CO₂ emissions base line. However, almost 20% of the companies surveyed do not monitor their emissions at all.

– An overwhelming 94% of fleet managers cited still major obstacles in their path towards electrification, with range (38%) and charging infrastructure (36%) topping the list respectively.

– Alphabet is investing and teaming up with an esteemed external partner to develop an innovative CO₂ tool that empowers fleet managers to make conscientious and meaningful decisions.

Alphabet, a leading provider of business mobility solutions, has released the results of its European Fleet Emission Monitor (EFEM) survey (more than 700 fleet managers in Europe interviewed), which reveals the significant gap between companies' acknowledgement of sustainability as a crucial factor in their business decisions and their actual monitoring and reduction of CO₂ emissions. While 51% of companies recognise the importance of sustainability in their decision-making, only 37% of them actively monitor their emissions. Moreover, 17% of companies surveyed had no knowledge of their CO₂ emissions at all.

The survey highlights the need for a holistic tool to measure and reduce fleet CO₂ emissions and the potential of sustainability to be a deal-breaker for companies. 61% of companies acknowledge the importance of sustainability in their fleet planning, with nearly the same number (60%) recognising its overall significance in making business decisions. However, the majority still neglect CO₂ monitoring.

The need for a holistic tool to achieve sustainability goals

To achieve their emissions targets, companies must monitor their fleet's CO₂ emissions. However, almost 20% of the companies surveyed do currently not monitor their emissions at all. Companies that do not have a suitable monitoring solution use their own calculations based on fuel consumption data (48.3%), while another third rely on manufacturer data still collected in Excel sheets (31.3%).

Alphabet has responded to this need by investing and teaming up with an esteemed external partner to develop an innovative CO₂ tool that empowers fleet managers to make conscientious and meaningful decisions. This is also due to the upcoming CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) obligation from 2024 onwards especially for corporate customers. The aim is to guide fleet and sustainability managers towards their CO₂ objectives by providing a reliable system that offers a clear snapshot of their current standing and enables them to make sustainable modifications.

Electrification was identified as still being one of the biggest challenge for fleets to become sustainable

The survey also revealed that electrification is still the biggest challenge for customers' journey towards sustainability. A staggering 69% of customers believe that their fleets will eventually be fully electrified, with 30% expecting their fleets to be completely petrol- and diesel-free within the next six to ten years.

However, the survey also showed significant obstacles that must be addressed before electrified fleets become a reality. An overwhelming 94% of fleet managers cited major obstacles in their path towards electrification, with range (38%) and charging infrastructure (36%) topping the list respectively.

Markus Deusing, CEO Alphabet International, believes that the survey is “a wake-up call for companies to take immediate action to reduce their emissions and adopt a more sustainable approach.” He emphasises that “sustainability has gained a much higher significance in decision-making over the past couple of years, and success and sustainability need to be compatible.” Alphabet's forthcoming cutting-edge solution will empower fleet managers to balance economic efficiency with sustainable practices and make well-informed choices with ease.

Please download the full “European Fleet Emission Monitor” here: https://theta.alphabet.com/sites/default/files/media/document/alphabet-efem_research_report.pdf