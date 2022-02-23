Deutsche Aircraft collaborates with Factorydesign to design next generation sustainable cabin interior for their D328eco

The cabin design is the business card of an aircraft Set for entry into service in 2025/2026, the new D328eco turboprop regional aircraft will feature numerous modernized features Cockpit - technological enhancements, ergonomics of space and simplicity of the design

Passengers will enjoy a seamless flight experience in the D328eco and be delighted by the unique, sustainable cabin design.” — Houda El Mektoumi, Head of Cabin & Cargo at Deutsche Aircraft

MUNICH, GERMANY, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deutsche Aircraft collaborates with Factorydesign to design the next-generation sustainable cabin interior with exceptional comfort for their D328ecoTM regional aircraft

• Newly designed state of the art flight deck

• Entirely new cabin linings and monuments

• Bespoke seat design to maximize passenger comfort and space

Munich – 23rd February 2022 – The German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft has announced a partnership with the London-based design agency Factorydesign. Deutsche Aircraft is currently working on remodeling the Dornier 328 short haul aircraft into a more environmentally-friendly concept, called D328eco.

The focus on sustainability also applies to the cabin interior. Factorydesign are tasked with creating an all-new cabin interior including walls, ceilings, overhead compartments, bulkheads and partition, a new and engaging welcome on boarding, as well as a new galley, lavatory and bespoke seating.

The goal is to redefine the cabin through design features, with careful attention to sustainable materials and processes, plus thoughtful consideration given to the passenger experience, crew requirements and operation.

“It is clear that the future success of aviation at all levels will be determined by the airframers thoughtful attention to sustainability, passenger experience and providing airlines with options to improve their flexibility. As such, we are naturally delighted to be working for Deutsche Aircraft on the new cabin interiors for their D328eco aircraft.” says Peter Tennent, Commercial Director, Factorydesign.

Ecological, comfortable and safe

Redesigning seats, stowage compartments, structural components and lighting can save weight and thus make the aircraft more fuel efficient. Selecting certified materials for components that are either recycled or are recyclable, help to reduce waste. By looking into alternative manufacturing techniques, resources may be used more efficiently.

Sustainability does not end with weight-saving and alternative materials. Passenger comfort is also key in providing a sustainable tool for airlines. “We are looking at ways to enhance the customer experience. Passengers should expect that they are being looked after, feel safe and have an experience that they want to happily come back to and not just tolerate,” explains Adrian Berry, Creative Director at Factorydesign.

What applies to the passengers also applies to the crew. Key aspects of providing them with a suitable workspace are technological enhancements, ergonomics of space and simplicity of the design.

Safety has always been an important consideration in air travel. The covid-pandemic has put an even bigger emphasis on hygiene in the cabin. Cleaning and cleanability will also be emphasized. Other state of the art cleaning solutions, anti-microbial surfaces and finishes, as well as easy and quickly changeable refreshment items could be incorporated.

Creating a convincing “business card”

Houda El Mektoumi, Head of Cabin & Cargo at Deutsche Aircraft shares: “The cabin design is the business card of an aircraft and any airline. Together with Factorydesign, our team of Cabin Interior Engineers will ensure that the high comfort and design level of long-haul jets will continue in regional aircraft. Passengers will enjoy a seamless flight experience in the D328eco and be delighted by the unique, sustainable cabin design. We are certain that together with Factorydesign we can open a new chapter in short haul air travel.”

Picture Download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-cyV-sW7rqOuXtS7scT5kVzBYXjS4LIr

About Deutsche Aircraft

Founded on the proud heritage of Dornier and Germany's reputation for engineering design, quality and innovation, Deutsche Aircraft is the new purpose-driven German OEM. As Dornier 328 type certificate holder, Deutsche Aircraft will enable future development of the Do328 platform, and exploit future technologies and capabilities to produce a more efficient, economic and environmentally friendly aircraft, and to drive the future of aviation towards climate-neutral flight. Together with the participation of the German Government, Deutsche Aircraft is leading the way in a new era of a cleaner, safer and more efficient aviation.

About Factorydesign

Factorydesign is a multi-award winning, creative design agency with studios and workshops in West London, delivering strategic design solutions for cabin interiors and products for the aviation sector. Creating unique passenger experiences through the design of cabin layouts, interiors and products including seats for all classes, cabin destinations and features, monuments, lavatories and galleys, as well interpreting and integrating brands through materials, colour, trim and finish for regional and commercial aircraft.