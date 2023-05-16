Local bird photographer Paul Moffett presents work at Powder Valley Nature Center June 2

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcomes local bird photographer Paul Moffett to Powder Valley Nature Center for a special presentation, Birds of the Mississippi/Missouri Confluence, on Friday, June 2 from 7-9 p.m. Moffet will present examples of his work on the large, high resolution video array in the nature center’s auditorium.

Moffett is also Powder Valley’s featured artist for the month of June. His work will be on display in the nature center’s exhibit hall.

Moffett has photographed birds along twenty miles of the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers through all seasons of the year. This includes areas along MDC’s Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake and the Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton. He has also observed and photographed birds at Horseshoe Lake, throughout Calhoun County, and between Alton and Grafton in Illinois.

“What started out as a hobby has turned into a passion,” Moffett said of his photography. As an avid photographer, Moffett has diligently set out almost daily with his camera to record the raptors, shore birds, waterfowl, and songbirds that migrate through this diverse habitat, along with those that make the confluence their home. He will narrate his presentation with stories about the subjects of his photographs and about his journey to document them.

Following the presentation, Moffett will offer a short question and answer time with visitors.

Birds of the Mississippi/Missouri Confluence presentation is free and open for all ages. Attendees should register in advance at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ab.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

