LegalWills & Notarypro Join Forces To Offer Canada’s First Fully Digital End To End Process To Create & Notarize A Will
Canadians will be able to create and virtually commission or notarize their Wills without leaving their home.
We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with LegalWills to provide a complete online solution for a service as essential as Will creation and witnessing.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading online platforms, LegalWills and NotaryPro Technologies Inc. (NotaryPro), have announced an extended partnership to make it even easier and more convenient for Canadians to create and virtually commission or notarize their Wills in the first fully digital process. The program will launch in Ontario before rolling out across all provinces and territories.
— Robert Onley, CEO of NotaryPro
LegalWills provides users with a simple and affordable way to draft their custom Wills online. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that allows customers to create a Will and other estate planning documents according to their unique circumstances and preferences.
NotaryPro provides users with access to a network of trusted, licensed notaries who can virtually commission documents completely remotely. The platform offers a fast, easy, and secure way to get documents notarized or commissioned online, without the need for in-person meetings.
Under the new partnership, LegalWills clients have direct access to NotaryPro’s Virtual Will Signing service through the LegalWills platform. This integration is the first time that Canadians will be able to create and commission their Wills within a single service. Virtual Will Commissioning has already saved Canadians thousands of dollars in legal fees by eliminating the need to schedule in-person appointments with lawyers or a visit to a commissioner's office.
"We are thrilled to partner with NotaryPro to offer our users a more comprehensive and streamlined solution for creating and virtually commissioning their Wills," said Tim Hewson, CEO of Canadian LegalWills. "As a result, this will be the first time that somebody can prepare their fully legal document without leaving their home; which is important for anybody with geographic limitations or mobility challenges."
"We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with LegalWills to provide a complete online solution for a service as essential as Will creation and witnessing," said Robert Onley, CEO of NotaryPro. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to innovation, customer service, and providing the best possible experience for our clients."
The partnership is effective immediately, and users of LegalWills can now access NotaryPro virtual commissioning services directly from the LegalWills platform.
About NotaryPro Technologies Inc.
NotaryPro, one of Canada’s fastest growing legal tech start-ups, is the leading provider of online and in-person notary public and commissioner of oath services. Our notary discovery solution matches clients with in-person notaries in their community, and our online digital signing solutions offer clients a convenient, secure and superior notarization experience. Discover who we are and what we do at www.notarypro.ca. For NotaryPro's media assets and company details, click here.
About LegalWills:
LegalWills is an online platform offering tools and resources to make estate planning more accessible and affordable for Canadians. They were the first dedicated online estate planning platform in Canada, and have created over half a million Wills and other legal documents since launching in 2000. LegalWills is based in Ottawa and serves customers in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada in both English and French. Pricing for peace of mind starts at $39.95. For more information please visit: www.legalwills.ca.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Candace Huntly, LegalWills, 416-721-6858, media@legalwills.ca
Angie Douvis
NotaryPro Technologies Inc.
angie@notarypro.ca