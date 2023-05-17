Michael Gruber, DMD, FAGD of Gruber Dental Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Dentist
Parsippany-based dentist, Dr. Michael Gruber of Gruber Dental has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Michael Gruber, DMD, FAGD for his commitment to excellence in the field of general dentistry for 2023. Dr. Gruber and his team at Gruber Dental aim to make a positive difference in the lives of all their patients by providing high-quality dental care in a warm, contemporary private office atmosphere.
For over four decades, Dr. Gruber has been providing first-class cosmetic, restorative and implant services to the Greater Parsippany area. He and his practice use cutting-edge technology to provide the most up-to-date treatments and services.
“The way education is moving, more and more of our treatments have become digitally focused and digitally delivered,” Dr. Gruber says when speaking about how his practice performs. “We are committed to embracing this change and are excited about the many opportunities and the many directions our profession will be going in the future,” he adds.
A few of the new technologies Gruber Dental utilizes include 3D CBCT scans, digital caries detection, diagnostic intraoral cameras, cosmetic computer imaging, and digital impressions for perfect-fitting restorations.
Dr. Gruber also works to ensure his community recognizes the importance of oral health, outside of his practice. He is the founder and director of the Children’s Dental Center of the Boys and Girls Club of Newark, which provides free services to underprivileged children, and is an attending dentist who teaches dental residents at Morristown Medical Center.
