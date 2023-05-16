Laura Kakon named Top 10 finalist for Africa Education Medal 2023

Africa Education Medal 2023

Founded by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, the Africa Education Medal is Africa’s most prestigious education accolade

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Kakon, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Honoris United Universities, has been named as a Top 10 finalist for the Africa Education Medal 2023. Founded last year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, the Africa Education Medal is Africa’s most prestigious education accolade.

The Africa Education Medal was established to recognize the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent - to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

Having been at the forefront of Honoris’ inception in 2017, Kakon is in charge of identifying and steering Honoris’ long-term growth strategy and driving value creation across the student journey through differentiation, digitization, and innovation. She helped establish Honoris as a market leader which has today grown to comprise a community of 71,000+ students on 70 campuses, learning centres and via online, in 10 African countries and 32 cities. Kakon was also assigned the responsibility of building the Honoris Employability Function across all 15 institutions, which has resulted in an 83% employability rate for graduates, supported by over 800 employer partners.

Kakon is passionate about women’s leadership and entrepreneurship and promotes increasing girls’ education across Africa. She has advocated for greater access to STEM, maker spaces, coding as a second language, and 21st-century skills. This has involved work as a board member of the World Economic Forum’s New Champions Local Chapter in South Africa; the official Knowledge Partner of the Women In Africa Initiative currently training 20,000 women entrepreneurs; and as a founding member of the WeforShe Association. Her advocacy of youth mental health is also reflected in her role as a board member at Sourire de Reda, a pioneer in this area in Morocco.

She has been fundamental in nurturing an open innovation approach to transforming higher education to promote equity and widen access to quality education in Africa, having worked in the education sector for over 15 years. This has resulted in partnerships to significantly improve learning outcomes, such as an exclusive roll-out of Le Wagon’s world-class coding boot camps across the continent, and the implementation of Lecturio, one of the world’s leading online medical education platforms powered by AI to train healthcare professionals across Honoris’ institutions. The introduction of adaptive learning - which recreates scaled personalized learning with the benefits of a one-to-one personal tutor - to the Honoris curricula reflects an emphasis on academic innovation by providing students with access to advanced learning technologies.

As part of Kakon’s work to increase collaboration with some of the world’s leading organizations focused on societal change, in 2022, Honoris was recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum and was awarded the New Champions Award for Excellence in Adaptive Capacity.

Vikas Pota, Founder and CEO of T4 Education, said: “Africa’s teachers and school leaders, and its leaders of governments, NGOs and businesses, all play a crucial part in unlocking the continent’s potential through quality education. African education stands at a crossroads in the wake of the pandemic, but if leaders from across the continent in every field can work together then they can build the lasting change needed.

“I congratulate Laura Kakon on her achievements in building Honoris and I hope her success serves as a rallying cry for changemakers to come forward and make a difference.”

Honoris United Universities Group CEO, Dr. Jonathan Louw, added: “We are thrilled that Laura’s work to increase access to quality education for Africa’s young people has been recognized in this year’s Africa Education Medal shortlist. Since the beginning of the network, she has championed a disruptive and innovative approach to transforming higher education in Africa, tantamount to her passion for Africa’s long-term sustainable growth.”

The winner of the Africa Education Medal will be announced in July. Finalists will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.