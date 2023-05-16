La Jolla Cosmetic Dentists Outline Smile Makeover Treatment Process for Patients in San Diego
At Scripps Center for Dental Care, the timeline for a Smile Makeover varies for each patient depending on their needs and chosen treatments.
We're not just changing smiles, but often we are changing lives for the patients we treat.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For those with several different issues affecting the appearance or function of their teeth, they may choose to forgo a single dental treatment and opt for a more comprehensive solution to their concerns, such as a Smile Makeover. Personalized for each person’s unique needs and desires, a Smile Makeover combines multiple treatments into one dental plan to help patients address many concerns at once. This allows individuals to not only safeguard their dental health, but also transform their smile. “We are not just changing smiles,” Dr. John Weston — a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and lead dentist at Scripps — comments. “But often we are changing lives for the patients we treat.” As one of the most popular cosmetic treatments available, a Smile Makeover involves a collaborative treatment process made seamless at Scripps Center for Dental Care. The practice houses dental specialists from each field of dentistry, giving patients a “one-stop shop” for the entire course of their treatment.
— Dr. John Weston
A Smile Makeover is performed to treat a wide range of concerns, including missing teeth, cracks and chips, severe discoloration, loss of function, and decay, among other common dental issues. A patient's treatment plan is developed based on a personal consultation, where the cosmetic dentist will examine the patient's teeth and evaluate which treatments are ideal in achieving their goals. To ensure a mutual understanding of patients’ goals, the doctors at Scripps Center for Dental Care also utilize Digital Smile Design (DSD) imaging technology during this process to simulate a virtual preview of possible Smile Makeover results before any treatment begins.
A Smile Makeover commonly incorporates aesthetic treatments, such as porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, Invisalign®, and gum reshaping, but may also include implant dentistry, dental crowns, bridges, and other restorative dental services. While less invasive procedures like teeth whitening and porcelain veneers can be completed in one to two appointments, more complex treatments involving Invisalign® orthodontics or implant dentistry may be performed in stages. In general, patients who require more reconstructive treatments like dental implants and implant dentures may achieve their desired outcome relatively later than individuals who simply want cosmetic improvement. Therefore, the timeline of a Smile Makeover varies from patient to patient depending on the nature of each person’s goals.
Ultimately, the goal of a Smile Makeover is to give the patient a smile they can be proud of while addressing any threats to their oral health, such as bacteria, decay, and malocclusion (misaligned bite). “Many patients come to our office with goals to improve their smile, but have no idea where to begin,” Dr. Nick Marongiu comments. “This is why consulting with a dentist can be so valuable. I love seeing our patients fall in love with their new smile because the results often exceed what they ever thought was possible.” Since the Smile Makeover process typically involves many different fields of dentistry, the team at Scripps Center for Dental Care — which consists of prosthodontists, cosmetic dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, endodontists, and family dentists — appreciates the ability to give patients a Smile Makeover during a more collaborative continuity of care.
Based in La Jolla, Scripps Center for Dental Care is a multispecialty practice offering cosmetic, restorative, and family dental care for San Diego patients. Scripps Center for Dental Care is among the only dental practices in Southern California whose team includes two accredited members of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). The comprehensive dental office is also equipped with modern dental technology that can provide a more comfortable and efficient visit, such as laser dentistry, digital impressions, and Digital Smile Design. The doctors at Scripps prioritize using conservative treatments, such as porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, and Invisalign®, whenever possible to maintain top-notch oral health and create the patient's dream smile. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu are available for interview upon request.
