EMU Health Sciences Faculty Doctoral Program Student’s Paper Receives First Place Award

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department doctoral program student Specialist Physiotherapist Özge Çiftçi received first place award with her paper in the “Health Sciences Faculty Students Take the Stage” congress organized by Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University.

Specialist Physiotherapist Çiftçi attended the congress with the presentation titled “An Analysis of Theses on Cerebral Palsy in the Field of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation in Turkey”. Çifti was awarded the first place award among nearly 35 other presentations that also attended in the congress.

EMU Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department academic staff members Prof. Dr. Emine Handan Tüzün, Assos. Prof. Dr. Zehra Güçhan Topcu and Assist. Prof. Dr. Ünal Aras Değer and, research assistant Specialist Physiotherapist Çisel Demiralp also contributed to the presentation which received the award.