Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Opportunities, Trends, & Future Investment: By Xcellent Insights

Increasing environmental concerns due to conventional plastic usage is a key factor driving biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings market growth by 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biodegradable Polymers For Extrusion Coatings Market report focuses on current and latest insights into the global biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings industry. The aim of this research report is to provide accurate market information to users, readers, and investors, and help them to understand market dynamics easily and make investment plans accordingly. The data is compiled using thorough primary and secondary research, evaluated by experts and professionals in the market.

The global biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising demand for extrusion coating biopolymers for various packaging applications, changing consumer preference for eco-friendly products and packaging materials, and rapid advancements in extrusion coating technology.

Biodegradable polymers are rapidly gaining popularity as sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics in many applications, including extrusion coatings. Extrusion coating is a widely used process in the packaging industry, where a thin layer of molten polymer is applied onto a flexible substrate material such as paper, cardboard, or plastic film. This process offers functional properties that are highly desirable in packaging applications, including moisture resistance, excellent barrier properties, and heat sealability and is commonly utilized in the production of flexible packaging, food containers, liquid packaging, and industrial laminates.

Biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings play a key role in promoting sustainability and addressing environmental concerns across various industries. Biodegradable polymers provide a better sustainable alternative to conventional plastics and many companies are using it to minimize the environmental footprint. In addition, the use of biodegradable polymers in extrusion coatings helps in waste reduction. These coatings can be composted or degraded through natural processes, minimizing the burden on waste management systems.

Factors such as increasing awareness about importance of sustainable packaging and rising burden of single-use plastic, supportive government norms to promote the use of biodegradable materials, and rising investments in R&D activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost of biodegradable polymers, concerns such as performance limitations, non-compatibility with existing infrastructure, and uncertain supply and availability of biodegradable polymers at commercial scales are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The flexible packaging segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about sustainability, high usage of flexible packaging materials such as bags, pouches, wrappers, and films for various packaging applications, and high preference for flexible packaging due to convenience in terms of storage, transportation and usage, portability, product protection, extended shelf life, branding, and shelf appeal and sustainability.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, rapidly expanding packaging sector, government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, rising investments for improving the performance characteristics and cost-effectiveness of biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings, and presence of leading market players. The United States and Canada are the largest revenue-generating countries in North America.

Some Companies Listed in the Report:

• NatureWorks LLC

• BASF SE

• Total Corbion PLA

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Biotech

• Novamont SPA

• Toray Industries

• Plantic Technologies

Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Industry Recent Developments:

• In May 2023, BASF announced addition of a certified home and industrial compostable grade extrusion coating biopolymer for cold and hot food packaging to its ecovio portfolio.

• In April 2020, Novamont SPA announced the launch of a new MATER-BI grade bioplastic for extrusion coating and extrusion lamination applications.

The global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment by Type:

• PLA

• Starch

• PBS

• PHA

• Others

Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment by Application:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

• Liquid Packaging

• Others

Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Production by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Consumption by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

