OpenTech Alliance Integrates INSOMNIAC CIA Access Control to RADical Systems Software

RADical Systems Integrates to CIA Access Control

Integration to Streamline Access Control Management for Self Storage Operators

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, is pleased to announce its integration with RADical Systems, the longtime industry leader in self storage software in the UK and Europe and owner of Space Manager, to its rapidly growing access control solution, INSOMNIAC® CIA. This integration creates a seamless experience for self storage operators and tenants, enhancing overall facility management and improving customer service.

With this integration, self storage operators in Europe can now benefit from the advanced features of CIA, such as automated tenant code retrieval and real-time inventory and access management. The integration will facilitate move-ins and move-outs, restrict access for delinquent accounts, and grant re-entry upon tenant payment. These tools will enable operators to streamline their operations and reduce administrative burdens, freeing up time to focus on other aspects of their business. Additionally, tenants will enjoy a smoother, more convenient experience when renting and accessing their storage units.

"We are thrilled to partner with RADical Systems to bring this powerful solution to the European self storage market," said Jon Loftin, SVP of Product at OpenTech Alliance. "Our customers can now leverage the best of both worlds, combining our state-of-the-art access control technology with RADical System’s industry-leading property management software. We believe this integration will provide a new level of convenience and efficiency to both self storage operators and tenants."

Rip Bucks, Managing Director and Founder of RADical Systems, echoed these sentiments: "We are delighted to be able to offer an integration with OpenTech Alliance to expand the choice of systems available to our customers to include the wide range of solutions offered by OpenTech."

This integration represents a standard of service for both veteran companies and underscores their commitment to customer success. By working together, OpenTech Alliance and RADical Systems are poised to enhance the technology solutions available to the European self storage market and create new opportunities for growth and success.

For more information about OpenTech Alliance and its access control solutions, contact the company’s international office via email at EUSales@opentechalliance.com or visit www.opentechalliance.co.uk or www.opentechalliance.eu.

About RADical Systems Ltd

Providing Space Management software to the Self Storage Industry since 1992, RADical Systems continues to expand its popular program, Space Manager, to meet the needs of the industry. The company's client base has grown to include customers in Asia and throughout Europe along with many countries in South America and the Middle East. Our strength lies in matching of both our unique brand of high quality, individual service with considerable technical knowledge. The result is the total package of a complete space management system and after-sales service that is unparalleled.

About OpenTech Alliance, Inc.

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading PropTech provider in the self storage industry. The company's products and services include the INSOMNIAC® line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, Customer Acquisition Services, and the StorageTreasures.com online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs and increase revenues for self storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.opentechalliance.com.

