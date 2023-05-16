Savannah License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Savannah License Office, located at 420 Court St., Savannah, MO 64485, opened today at 8:30 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Savannah License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (816) 324-5122.

The management contract for the Savannah License Office was awarded to Bill Calderwood on March 16, 2023. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###