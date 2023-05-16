Don't Let Generations of Hard Work Go to Waste: Discover the Secrets to Keeping Farmland in the Family
Sustaining the Legacy in Our Land: McClendon Law and Consulting, LLC Presents an Exclusive Event for Farmers in Georgia
Family farms are essential to our nation's food security and for environmental stewardship.”MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- McClendon Law and Consulting, LLC is excited to announce their upcoming event, "Sustaining the Legacy in Our Land: Managing Family-Owned Land Across Generations," on June 24, 2023, from 11 am-2 pm, at St. Galilee Baptist Church in Sparta, GA. The event aims to help families in Georgia protect and grow generational wealth by preserving their family land. The multi-generational conversation will focus on estate planning, building and transferring generational wealth and safeguarding agricultural land for future generations.
Veronica McClendon, the founder of McClendon Law and Consulting, LLC, started the firm to address the lack of education and legal representation that serve the specific needs of black families concerning their assets. Heirs’ property and the lack of sufficient estate planning have contributed to the decline of black land ownership and the loss of black wealth. McClendon's firm is a resource for families who own farmland and desire a culturally competent firm to help them prepare an estate plan and leave a legacy.
This event is free and open to the public, though the event organizers hope specifically to attract black families owning farmland in Georgia. Land owned by Black families has been particularly vulnerable to the problems caused by owning heirs’ property. According to the Census of Agriculture, land ownership by Black farmers peaked in 1910 at 16-19 million acres.
In contrast, in 2017, black landowners held 4.7 million acres of farmland, just about 0.5 percent of the U.S. total. A significant amount of this land loss has been attributed to high levels of Black-owned land being heirs’ property.
Heirs’ property contributes to the racial wealth gap and, if addressed appropriately, maybe a key element in narrowing the gap. This event is made possible due to the generous support from USDA-NIFA, Georgia Department of Agriculture, the American Forest Foundation, and the Georgia Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN).
A 2017 study published by the USDA Forest Service, Southern Research Station, identified 38,120 acres as possible heirs’ property in 10 mostly small, rural Georgia counties. The land represented between 11% and 25% of the total acres within the counties, and a total tax appraised value of more than a billion dollars. One of McClendon Law and Consulting, LLC's family farm clients located in South Georgia shared their positive experience with the firm, stating, "Mrs. McClendon's legal counsel was invaluable in changing our family farm from heirs’ property status. We are grateful for the assistance and legal counsel Mrs. McClendon provided our family."
In Veronica McClendon's words, "Preserving the family farm and promoting its sustainability is one of the critical priorities of our day. Family farms are essential to our nation's food security and for environmental stewardship. I am honored to serve as a resource for families to do their planning today to ensure a viable future for tomorrow - both for their families and the community at large."
