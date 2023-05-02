Math Swap Tutoring LLC Offers SAT Math Boot Camp to Help Students Improve Their Scores
Math Swap Tutoring Launches SAT Math Boot Camp to Help Middle GA Teenagers Boost Their Scores and Increase College Opportunities
You really can raise your score and help yourself get into the schools you want to get into.”WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year comes to a close and summer quickly approaches, parents are searching for ways to keep their teenagers engaged in learning activities. Shawn McClendon, the founder of Math Swap Tutoring LLC, understands this need and is excited to offer an SAT Math Boot Camp for students in the Middle GA area.
— Shawn McClendon
The SAT Math Boot Camp is designed to help students improve their SAT scores and covers the three main types of math found on the SAT, along with additional topics that are often included. In-class instruction will involve working on real SAT problems, and homework with video explanations will be provided. The boot camp will also provide general test-taking tips, bonus tips for the verbal section, and will end with a practice SAT (math only) on the last day of the course. Healthy snacks will be provided for participants.
Shawn McClendon, who holds an engineering degree, started Math Swap Tutoring LLC during the pandemic to help students who were struggling to learn math virtually. He knows firsthand the benefits of preparing for the SAT and how it can impact a student’s future. “Preparing for the SAT really works. I personally prepared extensively for the SAT and it helped me to get into both of the engineering schools I applied to, along with a decent scholarship package. Many young people go into the SAT unprepared and having no idea of what to expect, making the SAT unnecessarily intimidating,” said McClendon.
The SAT Math Boot Camp will be offered twice during this summer, with the first camp taking place in Warner Robins on June 3, 17, 24, and July 1, and the second camp in Macon on July 8, 15, 22, and 29. All dates are Saturdays from 10 AM to 12 PM. Class sizes will be limited to 20 students per camp, so interested parents should register their children as soon as possible.
“I’m excited to show students what I’ve learned through my own personal experience with raising my SAT math score, as well as through my experience with tutoring other students. You really can raise your score and help yourself get into the schools you want to get into.” - Shawn McClendon, Founder of Math Swap Tutoring LLC.
The SAT Math Boot Camp is an excellent opportunity for students to learn and improve their math skills in a fun and engaging way. By participating in this program, students will have a greater potential to score higher on the SAT, which can help them get into the schools they want and potentially receive more scholarship money.
For more information and to register for the SAT Math Boot Camp, please visit https://mathswaptutoring.com/sat-math-boot-camp-registration/.
Shawn McClendon
Math Swap Tutoring LLC
+1 478-254-0515
shawn@mathswaptutoring.com