MPC Unveils Agenda for Digital Commerce Event, to be Held Aug. 23-35, 2023 in Atlanta

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is pleased to announce the agenda for its 13th annual convention and expo focused on payments innovation, to be held August 23-25, 2023 at the Atlanta Westin Perimeter North. MPC23 will feature live demos and networking with industry leaders and organizations shaping the future of financial services, event organizers stated.

“We’re excited to return to Atlanta’s Transaction Alley to explore this year’s theme, The Movement of Money, with industry thought leaders, ” said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event. “Join us at MPC23 for exclusive networking opportunities, workshops, and in-depth discussions, and be part of our growing movement.”

The show will offer concurrent workshop trainings by Balance Trust and Chargebacks911, new sales channel opportunities, and SuperApp demos that participants can try out and nominate their favorites, Ellerman noted, stating, “If you want to expand reach with new channel partners, improve the customer experience with embedded payments and finance or enhance partner relationships, this is your show.”

To see the full conference agenda please visit https://mpcevent.com/conference-agenda/

ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mpcevent.com

and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

ABOUT MPC23

