A data platform for Emergency Medicine made in Japan is changing the operation in hospitals in Malaysia

Emergency medical care in Malaysia is beginning to change with a demonstration project being conducted by a Japanese company starting in August 2022.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (TXP Medical Co., Ltd.), developer and provider of the NEXT Stage ER (NSER) data platform for emergency medicine, has been conducting a pilot project in Malaysia since August 2022.

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) selected the "Emergency Medical DX Project in Tertiary Emergency Hospitals in Malaysia "project for the "Third Asian DX Promotion Project in ASEAN-Japan." on August 2022.*1.

This project aims to verify the usefulness of the NSER series in improving the quality of operations in Malaysian emergency medicine, from pre-hospital care to in-hospital care.

Four Malaysian hospitals are participating in the project, using three products: NSER mobile, NSER, and TXP Self-Assessment System.

Paramedics use "NSER mobile" to record patient information in the ambulance. The data in the ambulance is transferred to the "NSER" in the hospital's emergency department.

"NSER" is a patient information recording and management system specifically designed for emergency rooms. Patient information can be shared among medical staff, and the data can be used for research.

"TXP Self-Assessment System" is a patient interview system that allows data entered by patients to be linked to NSER. The system can also link data from the NSER with data from the hospital's electronic medical record to provide seamless data linkage through pre-hospital and in-hospital. These systems are expected to streamline pre-hospital care operations and enable high-quality data collection.

Paramedics can use the optical character recognition (OCR) and voice input capabilities of NSER mobile to enter patient information in the ambulance smoothly.

TXP Medical is a Japanese healthcare IT startup founded in August 2017, working to improve patient experience and healthcare worker productivity in hospital emergency departments by enhancing digital transformation with AI-powered technology. The IT system was developed by the company's founder, Tomohiro Sonoo, an emergency and paramedic physician.

Many hospitals and emergency departments in Japan have begun implementing this solution, reducing the vast amount of paper-based work in emergency rooms and ambulances, and more than 30% of all university hospitals and emergency medical centers in Japan have implemented it. In addition, data has confirmed that using NSER significantly reduces the work time of medical staff and the time required to transport patients to emergency rooms*2.

To achieve its mission of "saving lives with medical data," the company began to expand this system for emergency medicine worldwide. The project in Malaysia was initiated as a first step involving the export and localization of the NSER series products. Initially, there were doubts about the acceptance of the NSER series overseas, considering the cultural and lifestyle differences from Japan. Additionally, the functionality of the OCR technology and voice input functions in local languages was still being determined. The products were developed and localized over approximately four months through collaborative efforts with hospitals, including meetings and on-site surveys. Subsequently, the trial with the NSER series began in December 2022, involving four hospitals, such as Universiti Sains Malaysia and Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center (UIA). The effectiveness of the OCR function, which has been widely accepted in Japanese ambulance services, was confirmed in the Malaysian context, successfully capturing information from ID cards despite longer names used by Malaysians. Continuous efforts are being made to improve the system based on hospital feedback during the trial. Patients utilize the TXP Self-Assessment System to enter their information, reducing medical staff's data-entry workload. The successful progress made in the Malaysian project demonstrates the effectiveness and potential for further expansion of the "NSER series" to other ASEAN countries. The company remains committed to product enhancements and contributing to the strengthening of economic and industrial cooperation between Japan and ASEAN nations.

NSER mobile

NSER mobile is an AI-powered smartphone application for paramedics that uses voice input and OCR functionality to record information on emergency patients quickly. The product is designed to support the work of paramedics facilitating the exchange of information between ambulances and hospitals.

The service was launched in 2020 and is currently being used by 12 local governments in Japan.

TXP Self-Assessment System

The Self-Assessment System allows patients to enter their attributes and medical information via smartphone. Hospital staff can import those data into the electronic medical record via NSER.

This system allows patients to enter their own medical conditions and other information into the system while waiting to be examined by a physician, reducing the time medical staff spends gathering patient information.

The system can reduce the time required for collecting patient information for medical staff as patients can enter their medical conditions and other information into the system by themselves while waiting for the consultation by doctors.

Yuta Iwamoto, the Overseas Business Department Manager and Project Leader, who is promoting overseas projects including this project, presented the results of our company's pilot study using our products in Malaysia and Indonesia at the National EMS Conference 2023, organized by the largest association for emergency medical personnel in Malaysia, on May 10. Additionally, he is scheduled to speak as a panelist at the 40th Joint Meeting of the Japan-Malaysia Economic Association, will be held in Tokyo on May 25th.

Dr. Yuta Iwamoto's Key Experiences (Selected Highlights):

1. Jan 2022 - Present: Expert, Business Development Department, TXP Medical Co. Ltd.

2. Jan 2017 - Dec 2021: Project Medical Referent etc., Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in multiple countries.

3. Feb 2019 - Mar 2019: Expert in Emergency Medicine, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

4. Oct 2018: Medical Doctor, Association of Medical Doctors of Asia (AMDA) Emergency Relief mission, Indonesia.

5. May 2017 - Aug 2017: Intern, World Health Organization Headquarters, Switzerland.

6. Dec 2015 - Mar 2016: Medical Affiliate, San Lazaro Hospital, The Philippines.

7. Apr 2014 - Sep 2015: Physician, Teikyo University Hospital, Japan.