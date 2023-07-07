Dr. Iwamoto, the Head of Overseas Business Development, spoke at the 40th JAMECA-MAJECA Joint Conference

Making a speech at the 40th JAMECA-MAJECA Joint Conference Product overview of NSER series Panel discussion

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Iwamoto, the Head of Overseas Business Development of TXP Medical Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as TXP Medical), presented at the 40th Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (JAMECA), Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA) Joint Conference. The theme of this session was “Japan- Malaysia Co-Creation and Potentials towards New Economy and Digital Frontiers”, and he introduced our company's overseas expansion, including the ongoing pilot projects in Malaysia.

TXP Medical has implemented three products, NSER series: NEXT Stage ER (NSER), NSER mobile, and Self Assessment System (SAS) in four major university hospitals in Malaysia.

NEXT Stage ER (NSER) is a patient information recording and management system specialized for emergency rooms. It simultaneously realizes efficient recording of patient information, information sharing among staff, and data collection for research in busy clinical settings.

NSER mobile is an AI-based smartphone application for emergency medical teams that allows patient information to be entered quickly via voice inputs and image AI-OCR. The system supports those working for ambulance services facilitating information sharing between them and medical staff in emergency departments through this application.

Self Assessment System is a system where patients can input their information on their smartphones. Hospital staff can import those data into an electronic medical record via NSER.

These systems digitize information recording and communication at an emergency scene reducing the time required for the operation in emergency rooms, especially paperwork.

Through this pilot project, TXP Medical is verifying the effectiveness of seamless digital transformation in Malaysian emergency medical services, from the pre-hospital setting to the in-hospital one.

In the panel discussion, Dr. Iwamoto mentioned that common challenges around emergency medicine the both countries are currently facing could serve as opportunities for collaboration and lead to business chances. He also addressed the importance of providing support for startups, particularly in terms of financial assistance and support programs during the early stage of overseas expansion.

■ Programme of the 40th JAMECA-MAJECA Joint Conference

Theme: “Deepening Economic Relations between Japan and Malaysia through Multi-Layered Co-Creation.”

Time & Date: 10:00-19:00, 25 May 2023

Venue: B1 Banquet Room “Prominence”, ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Organizers: Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (JAMECA), Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA)

Support: Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI)

■ About Japan-Malaysia Economic Association

The Japan-Malaysia Economic Association was established in November 1977 with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the economic sectors of both countries, as well as promoting trade, investment, economic cooperation, tourism, and cultural exchange. It was initiated with the support of Prime Minister Fukuda of Japan and Prime Minister Hussein Onn of Malaysia. On the Japanese side, the Japan-Malaysia Economic Council (JAMECA) was established, while on the Malaysian side, the Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA) was done.

Since its establishment, the two economic councils have been holding a joint conference alternately every year, starting with the inaugural conference in Kuala Lumpur in November 1977. These joint conferences serve as a platform for an active exchange of opinions, focusing on various issues such as trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

President of MAJECA

Tan Sri Azman Hashim

Vice president of JAMECA

Datuk Seri Hohamed Iqbal Rawther

President of JAMECA

Mr. Tsuyoshi Nagano （Chairman of the Board of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc）

Vice president of JAMECA

Mr. Kuniharu Nakamura （Chairman of Sumitomo Corporation)