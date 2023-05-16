HyPrSpace represents the French NewSpace at the sixth edition of Choose France
HyPrSpace represented French NewSpace at Choose France summit with 200+ foreign CEOs, including Elon Musk, held at Château de Versailles with President Macron.PARIS, FRANCE, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HyPrSpace is developing a hybrid, reusable micro-launch vehicle that is more economical and environmentally friendly than conventional micro-launch vehicles on the market, thanks to its innovative, patented propulsion technology. The development of the launcher is supported by private and institutional funds, and is also a winner of the France2030 call for projects. HyPrSpace was able to display its technological and economic ambitions thanks to its presence at this international summit bringing together the largest multinationals, as well as a number of French start-ups with high technological added value.
About Choose France
Established by President Emmanuel Macron, Choose France aims to present and explain to major international companies the reforms carried out to promote economic activity in our country. It also highlights the importance of international investments to support growth, innovation and employment throughout France.
About HyPrSpace
Created in 2019 by engineers with a passion for space, HyPrSpace is developing a micro-launch vehicle capable of putting 250kg of payload into orbit. It is based on hybrid propulsion that mixes solid and liquid reagents, with a patented technological innovation allowing for a simple, reliable and economical engine. This new architecture allows the OB-1 launcher to lift a 50-year-old technology lock, thus drastically reducing the economic and ecological costs of each launch.
This technology has been assessed by the DGA and Onera, with the support of CNES, ESA and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. Recently, HyPrSpace won the support of the France 2030 micro-launch program after having raised 2M€ with Bpifrance, Expansion, NACO, Starburst and several private investors.
