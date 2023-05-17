Sposter launches new features for social media management

Unlock the Power of Social Media Management with Sposter. - The All-in-One Platform for Seamless Optimization and Increased Engagement.

VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the relaunch of Sposter, the exclusive social media optimisation platform.

In a digital world with increasing information flows, businesses are faced with the problem of how to manage social networks effectively. Sposter helps secure the future of a successful business. Studies suggest that implementing this type of tool can lead to significant cost reductions.

Sposter is a system developed by a start-up company in Lithuania that makes it easy to coordinate social networks in one place. The Sposter platform effectively manages social media, making it easier to plan an effective communication strategy, create messages, schedule dates and announcements, engage with employees and customers.

A new version was released in 2023, with a complete overhaul of the user interface and user design, improved team management and task management features, as well as the introduction of a new Artificial Intelligence Prediction Module, which provides predictive insights into the audience engagement of the recording being created.

Interested in Sposter system? Inquire here at: https://sposteronline.com/

What is the benefit of the renewed Sposter system?

The new version of Sposter includes an artificial intelligence model that analyses data from connections to social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin. Artificial intelligence analyses information about a business's previous social media posts. Taking all this information into account, the algorithms predict at what time the target audience will be most engaged. Artificial intelligence significantly increases consumer engagement, brand awareness and profit. The new version of Sposter now also includes improved task management functionality, which makes it even easier to see the progress of assigned tasks. By selecting the task management function, several people can do the same task. Sposter provides insight into what's happening on social networks and what each employee is responsible for. Sposter makes it easy to schedule tasks and keep track of them in the calendar.

Sposter also has introduced an approval function to ensure greater accountability and transparency between the person with administrative authority, who performs the tasks and creates the social media posts, and the person to whom the approval request is addressed. This feature is useful because it allows real-time communication with the client without the need to upload, download and send files to different platforms.

Communication is the key to effective teamwork and successful task management, which is why renewed Sposter now introduces the updated conversation feature, which makes it possible to communicate directly with other colleagues or clients, exchange tasks and files.

Future plans

“I am extremely proud to announce the relaunch of the Sporter platform and to expand it to other markets. We are growing and we do have big ambitions for the future.“ – says Pavel Drobinov, founder of Sposter. Now we are planning to develop a feature that would allow to create communication plan for the whole month with just the click of a button. The artificial intelligence model would generate a grid based on audience engagement and data from previous posts. This feature will make it even easier for the customer to manage their social networks and plan an effective communication strategy.

About Sposter: It is a cutting-edge social media optimization platform that enables businesses to manage and optimize their social media presence from a centralized platform. With its powerful features, Sposter simplifies social media management, drives audience engagement, and enhances brand awareness.

It is a platform that lets manage, plan and publish social networks in one place, coordinate tasks with the team and customers and etc.