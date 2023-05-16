From Miss Universe to Golden Globes. From LA Kids Fashion Show to New York Fashion Week Inspiring Story of Amiel Noble

HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Miss Universe to Golden Globes. From Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show to New York Fashion Week

Inspiring Story of Amiel Noble



Amiel started the very humble beginnings of his brand Noble Creations, in Garden Grove, California, on October 2018. However, he was born and raised in Lumban, Laguna (the Embroidery Capital of the Philippines). From his previous interview, "I only put my creations in a consignment basis in a small Filipino store with my stuff, all of sudden many bought especially for children's collection."



"I consider everything happening as a blessing from heaven, and for that, I'm grateful. These were all unexpected and, at the same time, the result of a collective effort of the Noble Creations team. It's high time that the world recognizes the art of not just my hometown Lumban but, most importantly, of that of the Philippines as a whole."

Apart from his success locally, he can now claim Noble Creations has become a global brand starting during Miss Universe 2022 earlier this year in January. Noble provided wardrobe, Barong Tagalog to MJ Racadio, an award-winning Entertainment TV Reporter/Hollywood Podcaster/Celebrity Blogger, as the official media of Miss Universe and 80th Golden Globe Awards online coverage through his platform Blogtalk Hollywood Segment. He was also invited by dignitaries of the Philippine Consulate of Los Angeles and New York as part of ongoing awareness of Philippine Cultural Projects. In addition, he was also featured in New York Fashion Week plus Billboard in Times Square NYC in February and OC Fashion Week last March. Noble Creations are worn by high-profile celebrities, including EZ-Mil (Filipino Rapper Superstar), Boxing Champions, Social Media Stars, and so on. Last May 07, he provided the swag for the Cleaning Lady Industry Panel Hosted by FilAm Creative in partnership with One Down Media and KUMU USA.

Later this month, he opened a bigger store in Artesia, California. On May 27, Noble will be gracing the Season 2 of the Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show produced by Marte Productions, which will benefit Fashion designers from the Philippines and up-and-coming designers from different parts of the globe.

What's next for Amiel Noble?

Watch out! For So Jannelle TV, his creations will be worn and featured on Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

