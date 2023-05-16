LG Ad Solutions and Tyroo Sign Exclusive Agreement to Market Connected TV Advertising Solutions in Southeast Asia
LG Ad Solutions CTV solutions now available on more than 4 million LG Smart TVs in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
We are thrilled to partner with Tyroo to offer our CTV native advertising solutions across APAC. Our premium CTV ad inventory will provide significant advantages to advertisers in the region.”SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advertising solutions, and Tyroo, a leading regional adtech company in APAC, have joined forces to offer Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising solutions across the region. The partnership establishes exclusive reseller agreements for CTV native ad formats in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
Advertisers in these countries can now benefit from LG Ad Solutions’ advanced targeting capabilities and premium native ad inventory that delivers more relevant ad experiences for viewers and optimised media investments for advertisers. Tyroo’s deep knowledge of local markets and consumer behaviour enables them to provide customised and effective advertising solutions in the region. The partnership with Tyroo as a regional leader is a perfect complement, as these formats bridge the gap between traditional and digital advertising to reach audiences wherever they are consuming content.
One unique aspect of this partnership is the ability to provide these ad units on both a Managed and Programmatic basis. This flexibility meets the needs of advertisers in the region who want to benefit from CTV advertising both through dedicated support from experienced advertising professionals, and programmatically using advanced algorithms to optimise campaigns automatically.
Serge Matta, head of commercial, LG Ad Solutions says, "We are thrilled to partner with Tyroo to offer our CTV native advertising solutions across the APAC region. Our premium CTV ad inventory will provide significant advantages to advertisers in the region who can now reach audiences through more than four million LG addressable smart TVs. By partnering with the regional leader, we can ensure that our solutions are tailored to meet the needs of the local market."
Siddharth Puri, CEO Tyroo adds, "We are excited to partner with LG Ad Solutions. We are committed to making CTV a mainstay for brands and this partnership will further bolster our platform's dominance in the CTV advertising space. LG Ad Solutions premium inventory across millions of LG smart TVs with unparalleled targeting, precision measurement capabilities, and personalised ad experience for viewers, will be an undoubted gamechanger for our clients.
The ability to offer these ad units on both a managed service and programmatic basis is also a huge advantage for our clients, and combined with our on-ground expertise, brands will succeed in capturing unique audiences and drive impactful message.”
