Vantage Circle and Xondhan Foundation Unveils an Educational Initiative to Empower Students in Rural Areas
Vantage Circle and Xondhan Foundation Join Hands to Enhance Education Access through a Network of Community Libraries
Education is a fundamental right, and through this initiative, we hope to empower the students of Bongaigaon district by providing them with a conducive learning and personal development environment.”GUWAHATI, ASSAM, INDIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading employee engagement platform, is proud to announce the successful inauguration of a community library initiative to provide educational support to students in the rural areas of Bongaigaon, Assam, under the program of ‘Project Young Readers’.
— Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder and CTO of Vantage Circle
In collaboration with Xondhan Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Vantage Circle is committed to empower young minds through the establishment of a transformative community library.
The inauguration of the community library took place on 15th May 2023 and marked a significant milestone in Vantage Circle's commitment to supporting education and empowering the youth in underprivileged communities. Prominent dignitaries and local people attended the event. By providing easy access to educational resources, the initiative aims to bridge the educational gap in rural areas and promote a learning and intellectual growth culture.
The event ceremony included introductory speeches by village community leaders, art competitions, prize distributions, and other activities to boost the creativity of young minds. Furthermore, Vantage Circle has generously decided to offer complimentary storytelling sessions to the students, aiming to enhance their skills and foster holistic growth.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "We are honored to collaborate with ‘Xondhan Foundation’ in creating this valuable resource for the students in rural areas. Education is a fundamental right, and through this initiative, we hope to empower the students of Bongaigaon district by providing them with a conducive learning and personal development environment. We believe that it will open doors to a brighter future for them.”
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
Vantage Circle
Vantage Circle
+91 98189 57429
pr@vantagecircle.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn