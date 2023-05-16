Ignite Power Welcomes Dr. Kandeh Yumkella to its Advisory Board, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainability and Impact

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella

The company recently announced the closing of its latest investment round and the acquisition of two leading providers of off-grid solar solutions in Kenya

Ignite has demonstrated the power of innovative business models and technology to drive impact at scale; I am thrilled to support its efforts to pave the way to a more sustainable future” — Dr. Kandeh Yumkella

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, a leading provider of solar-based infra-tech solutions across Africa, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Kandeh Yumkella to its advisory board. Dr. Yumkella is the founder and previous CEO of the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) initiative, which aims to provide universal access to sustainable energy by 2030. He is a former United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kandeh to our advisory board," said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Power. "His unparalleled expertise in climate change, sustainable impact, and advocacy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and provide clean, affordable, and sustainable solutions to millions of people in the hardest-to-reach communities across Africa."

Ignite Power is dedicated to bringing reliable and affordable distributed infra-tech solutions to underserved communities across Africa. Through its innovative business model and advanced technologies, it has already provided electricity to over 2.2 million people in 5 countries across Africa, and the addition of Yumkella to its advisory board will strengthen its commitment to sustainability and impact at scale.

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella is joining Mr. James Cameron, a non-executive director, to help advance Ignite’s mission of bringing sustainable infra-tech solutions to the most underserved communities across Africa. "Access to sustainable energy is crucial to addressing climate change and achieving a more equitable future, and I am excited to be a part of this important work", said Cameron.

"Ignite Power has demonstrated the power of innovative business models and technology to drive impact at scale and create a more sustainable future," said Kandeh Yumkella. "I am thrilled to join its advisory board and support its efforts to pave the way to a more sustainable and inclusive future."

The addition of Yumkella to Ignite Power's advisory board is a significant step towards advancing the company's mission of impacting 100 million people across Africa. With his vast experience, Dr. Yumkella will provide unique insights and guidance to Ignite Power, helping the company to grow its impact, and create positive change in the lives of millions of families.

In addition to the announcement of Dr. Yumkella joining Ignite Power's advisory board, the company recently announced the closing of its latest investment round, led by Merrin Investors, and the acquisitions of Pawame and the portfolio of Mwezi Solar, two leading providers of off-grid solar solutions in Kenya. These recent developments highlight Ignite Power's commitment to driving impact and sustainability in Africa. With the support of its investors and advisory board members, Ignite is poised to continue leading the way toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.

"We are on an exciting and challenging journey to connect 100 million people to reliable and affordable solar solutions," said Cohen. "With James and Kandeh on our advisory board, we are even better positioned to meet our targets and create a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

About Ignite Power:

Ignite Power connects last-mile, hardest-to-reach communities across Sub- Saharan Africa to clean, sustainable, and affordable solar solutions. The company's mission is to alleviate extreme poverty in bottom-of-the-pyramid societies through solar power, technology, and inclusive financing schemes.