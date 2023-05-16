EcoFab Launches New Range of Vacuum Toilets for Large Events
Revolutionary System Eliminates Need for Macerating Pumps and Offers Improved Sanitation for Event AttendeesJUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoFab, the leading portable toilet company in Dubai, is proud to announce the release of its new range of vacuum toilets that are perfect for large events. This new system is a game-changer in the world of event sanitation, as it does not use macerating pumps to generate the vacuum, which often gets blocked and is not suitable for operating unattended. Instead, the new vacuum system uses conventional vacuum pumps to pump the sewage into a vacuum accumulation tank, and from there, it can pump the sewage to any external tank, sewer, or truck.
The new system is designed to allow for a solid of up to 2 inches to pass through the system without the need for maceration. This means that the toilets are less likely to get blocked, reducing maintenance and improving the overall sanitation experience for event attendees. This makes the new range of vacuum toilets from EcoFab the perfect choice for any large event, from festivals to corporate events.
What makes Vacuum toilets the best solution for large events?
1. More efficient than traditional flushing systems, using less water per flush
2. More hygienic, preventing unpleasant odors and reducing the risk of bacterial growth
3. Require less maintenance and are less likely to get blocked
4. Do not require chemicals or deodorizers
5. Waste can be transported to an external tank, sewer, or truck, allowing for longer periods of use
6. Provide a more comfortable, convenient, and eco-friendly solution for event organizers and attendees.
PJ Blignault, the owner of EcoFab, expressed his excitement about the new system, stating that "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a vacuum toilet system that is both reliable and efficient. Our new range of vacuum toilets is the perfect solution for any large event, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the event sanitation industry."
The new vacuum toilet system from EcoFab will be available in the United States by the end of this year. With its innovative design and efficient operation, the new system is sure to be a hit with event planners and attendees alike. For more information on EcoFab and their new range of vacuum toilets, please visit their website at www.eco-fab.com
Petrus J Blignault
EcoFab
+1 806-686-2601
info@eco-fab.com