EcoLoo is shaking up the Porta-potty industry
Supplying luxury restrooms at Porta-potty rates
Luxury portable restrooms at affordable rates”DALLAS, TEXAS, DALLAS, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No one likes using your age-old blue porta-potty. You do it because you have to.
— PJ
No longer. EcoLoo is a market-changing portable toilet company that recently opened their first US branch in Dallas Texas and am offering people an alternative to the horrible blue plastic toilet and the very nice but extortionately priced luxury restroom trailers.
“We aim to provide an upscale experience at a fraction of the cost of other luxury restroom providers,” said PJ Blignault, Founder and Managing Director at EcoLoo.
EcoLoo started off as a portable toilet rental company in Dubai early in 2012. The company grew exponentially and opened its first international branch in Brisbane, Australia in early 2016. Since then, they have been able to move all production and fabrication of all toilets in-house. “The fact that we can manufacture our toilets in-house for our own use makes it possible for us to shift the savings that afford us onto the customer,” said PJ.
Since we opened the doors in Dallas, we have had nothing but positive feedback from our users. “Customers have told us that the toilets have been the center of conversation at the party it was rented for,” said Johnny Burritt, General Manager at EcoLoo Dallas.
Founded in 2012, EcoLoo is the worldwide leader in portable sanitation. The company offers top-quality mobile restrooms designed to bring quality and affordable sanitation to the world.
###
For more information, press only:
Johnny Burritt
+1 8666 127 128
info@ecoloo.rent
For more information on Product:
www.ecoloo.rent/usa
Petrus J Blignault
EcoLoo
+1 866-612-7128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other