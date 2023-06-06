Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,305 in the last 365 days.

Magmo Pro Takes the Phone Call Recording Experience to the Next Level with its Auto-Recording Feature

Image shows a man holding his phone with Magmo Pro on the back of it. At the top of the image, you can see Magmo Pro's logo with the word "Call Recorder for iPhone". At the bottom, you can see Kickstarter's logo.

Magmo Pro: Automatic Call Recorder for iPhone

Designed to simplify and streamline the recording process, Magmo Pro allows users to effortlessly capture both incoming and outgoing calls without any hassle.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gone are the days of fumbling with recording applications or clunky devices. With Magmo Pro's auto-recording mode, users can set their preferences within the supporting application and let the Magmo Pro handle the rest. Simply activate the auto-recording setting and every phone call will be automatically recorded ensuring that no important conversation goes unnoticed.

One of the standout features of Magmo Pro is its seamless integration with the iPhone. Once a call is recorded, users can instantly access their recordings directly on their iPhones with no additional steps required. Say goodbye to tedious file transfers or complex synchronization processes – Magmo Pro delivers convenience right at your fingertips.

The Magmo Pro app provides users with a user-friendly interface for managing their recordings. Recordings are saved automatically in chronological order each with their unique file title. Users can also playback, delete, and share their recorded calls directly within the app, making it easy to go back and organize their recordings. Additionally, Magmo Pro has a storage capacity of 32GB and an enhanced battery capacity of 500 mAh.

Call recording has a ton of practical uses and great benefits. With Magmo Pro, capturing and preserving important conversations has never been easier. Whether it's interviews, business negotiations, or personal calls, you can ensure precise documentation with this new iPhone accessory. These recordings serve as valuable references for reviewing critical details, settling disputes, or archiving essential information.

Mune Corporation is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its Kickstarter campaign for Magmo Pro, scheduled for June 6th. This campaign will provide an opportunity for supporters to get their hands on this new phone call recording solution at special discounted prices.

For more information about Magmo Pro and to stay updated, visit their Kickstarter campaign page and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

Magmo Team
Mune Corp.
magmo_team@munecorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Facebook

Magmo Pro - Official Video

You just read:

Magmo Pro Takes the Phone Call Recording Experience to the Next Level with its Auto-Recording Feature

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more