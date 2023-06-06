Introducing Magmo Pro: The New Automatic Call Recorder Compatible with MagSafe

Magmo Pro: Automatic Call Recorder for iPhone

Are you tired of fumbling with recording applications and clunky devices just to record an important phone call? Then look no further than Magmo Pro.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mune Corporation is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their second Kickstarter campaign for Magmo Pro , their new automatic call recorder designed specifically for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. Following the success of the original Magmo, the team has made significant improvements to deliver an enhanced user experience and upgraded recording capabilities.The original version of Magmo boasted a seamless integration with MagSafe technology, transforming any iPhone into a powerful call recording device. With its one-button recording feature, users were able to effortlessly capture important conversations on the go. The device offered an impressive 32GB of storage and providing up to 500 hours of audio recordings. Moreover, Magmo utilized a Piezo sensor to record the vibrations of the phone thus helping to filter out background noise when call recording.While the original Magmo received widespread acclaim, the team at Mune Corporation recognized the need for further enhancements. One notable limitation was the absence of a date and time stamp on the recorded files, making it challenging for users to quickly identify and organize their recordings.To address this concern, the upcoming Magmo Pro introduces a supporting mobile application that allows users to seamlessly access all their recordings directly from their phone. By connecting Magmo Pro to the iPhone via Bluetooth, users can effortlessly play back, delete, and share their recordings. The app automatically distinguishes each recording with caller ID, date, and time providing a streamlined and organized recording management system.Mune Corporation will launch the Kickstarter campaign for Magmo Pro on June 6th, inviting individuals worldwide to be a part of this exciting new project. Backers will have the opportunity to secure their Magmo Pro at an exclusive discounted price and be among the first to experience its new capabilities.For more information about Magmo Pro, please visit their Kickstarter campaign or follow them on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Magmo Pro - Official Video