Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Announces Incredible Activities During May
Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana is a place where they can enjoy the educational experience of interacting with dolphins on their holidays, and vacations because it will always be a perfect time.”PUNTA CANA, LA ALTAGRACIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that it will have fun activities for all those who wish to visit its habitat during May.
All weekends of the month (Saturdays and Sundays) there will be foam parties, a giant inflatable slide, karaoke, raffles and surprises, among other activities. In addition, on May 1, on the occasion of Labor Day, there will be a foam party and various contests and raffles for all visitors. Finally, on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, in commemoration of Mother's Day, there will be a special promotion for moms, in addition to the fun activities that will be held on that day, such as dances, raffles, and gifts.
"We are leveraging the diverse festivities to offer fun activities suitable for all members of the family, from the youngest to adults, so that everyone finds Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana a place where they can enjoy the educational experience of interacting with dolphins on their holidays, vacations, weekends and any other day because it will always be the perfect time to meet this magnificent species," commented Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.
Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, Dominican Republic is ideal for families with children, as it has the presence of La Isla Pirata, a fun water park with eight different slides and fountains inside a pool, themed as pirates, for the little ones to enjoy a day of treasure hunting in the company of the famous pirate Morgan.
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 11 habitats that makeup Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history and are proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator.
Activities with dolphins at Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.