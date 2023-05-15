SURFLANT Wraps Up Surface Line Week 2023

This year’s Surface Line Week iteration saw Sailors participate in more than 20 camaraderie-building events and competitions. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) won the medium-platform category and USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) won the large-platform category.

“Winning this was a whole ship effort,” Capt. Thomas Foster, Kearsarge’s commanding officer. “Every Sailor on Kearsarge contributed to this win. This is what morale looks like.”

The theme for this year's Surface Line Week was “North Star 75 – Get Ready.” Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, and Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, stated that Northstar 75 is a goal for 75 mission-capable ships “ready on any given day.”

Competitions held throughout the week emphasized the discipline, professionalism, and culture of excellence expected of a combat-ready surface unit. Several events highlighted the theme of a strong, independent, and self-sustaining surface force. SURFLANT partnered with the Anchor Scholarship Foundation for a 5K run/walk and golf tournament, with entry fees from those events funding scholarships for Surface Navy families.

Participants’ seamanship skills were put to the test with a Damage Control Olympics, a welding competition, and the Seamanship Olympics. Surface Line Week also included team-building events like a chili cook-off, a softball tournament, and the cardboard regatta. The event was capped off with a picnic and awards ceremony, where hundreds of Sailors from different commands gathered.

Surface Line Week is an annual competition hosted for all subordinate SURFLANT commands.

“This has been a very competitive Surface Line Week,” Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, SURFLANT, said at the closing ceremony. “It was also great having Mutts for a Mission out here with us, and I want to thank the Anchor Scholarship Foundation for all their support.”



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of nearly 80 ships, 17 pre-commissioning units, and more than 30 shore commands.



For more SURFLANT news and photos, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT, www.surflant.usff.navy.mil, and Twitter - @surflant.

