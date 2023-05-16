"CREATE!" - 10th EMU International Design Week

The 10th EMU International Design Week, traditionally organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture every year, will take place in two parallel foci this year on 17-18 May, 2023 at EMU Faculty of Architecture (on campus) and Famagusta Walled City (in the city).

The unique and original theme “Create!” developed specifically for the 10th anniversary of the EMU International Design Week emphasizes the value of the design world in the presence of multifaceted and diverse participants, while inviting a critical understanding and discussion of the challenges it faces today.

Important Designers will Meet EMU and the City

With its rich program including various design workshops, thematic exhibitions, panels/interviews, artistic/conceptual installations, video and live performances, the 10th EMU International Design Week, featuring the work and exhibitions of many important names, is taking firm steps towards evolving into an event that will contribute to the development of the "Create" approach in the design world.

This event, which will also feature prominent designers, will commence on Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, the first day of the 10th EMU International Design Week, at 10:00 a.m. on campus at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Conference Hall with a talk titled “Architects Talk with Kalebodur” taking place under the moderation of one of Turkey's most respected architects and academics, Prof. Dr. Abdi Güzer. The events will continue with the opening of artist Linda Parr's “Perec-Calvino Postcards” exhibition at 14:00 at the Nestorian Church.

Panel to be held in the Focus of Earthquake in cooperation with the KTMMOB

On Thursday, 18 May, 2023, the second day of the 10th EMU International Design Week, a panel titled “Create Together-Impact/Earthquake” will be held. The said panel, to be held in cooperation with the Cyprus Turkish Union of Chambers of Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) will take place at EMU Architecture Faculty with participants from various sectors such as the central government, relevant departments, municipalities, academics and sector representatives. The panel proceedings will make an important contribution to the creation of a common voice.

The International Design Week will end at 18:00 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Conference Hall after the closing panel with Bernard Khoury, the extraordinary and visionary architect of Beirut.

Further information on the details of this event taking place under the theme “Create!”, to which students, academicians, artists, designers and anyone who believes in the importance of design in human life can attend, is available at https://int-dw.emu.edu.tr