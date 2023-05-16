EMU Hosts Alp Pehlivan

The 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) in cooperation with faculties and colleges, continued with another event held at the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences. Alp Pehlivan, one of the famous sports writers of the Republic of Turkey, gave a seminar on "The Sensitivities of Sports Commentary" at the event. Students and the public showed great interest in the seminar that took place at the EMU Health Sciences Faculty YBA 006 Amphi.

“A Sport Writer Should Study for His/Her Lesson”

Alp Pehlivan, who is also a sports commentator at TRT SPOR, pointed out in his speech at the panel that a sports writer should know the rules as much as a referee, the game as much as a coach, and prepare for his job and study for his lesson by knowing the club as much as a president.

“Screen is A Magical World”

Stating that the screen has always been a magical world and that it seriously has fascinated everyone who works in this world, Pehlivan stated that sports writing suits the new generation and women very well and said that this profession is difficult but very enjoyable.

At the end of the panel, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç presented a plaque of appreciation to Alp Pehlivan.