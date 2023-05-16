'Cubicle-Crazy' Corporate Comedy Screenplay Wins Big at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™
Their prestige as a festival and filmmaking network gives me continuing confirmation that my projects are of high-caliber storytelling.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenwriter, Brett Howard Nelson, has achieved an impressive feat, winning two awards at the renowned Vegas Movie Awards™. His unproduced feature screenplay, 'The Life & Times of a Cubicle-Crazy Co-Worker!' was recognized with the Award of Excellence for Best Comedy Screenplay and the Award of Prestige for Best Screenwriter/Feature.
'The Life & Times of a Cubicle-Crazy Co-Worker!' tells the tale of a college grad, who is disillusioned by Corporate America, and must decide to either keep his entry-level job for future success, or save his sanity—from workplace buffoonery.
Comps of the present-day story include Office Space; The Office; Election; American Psycho, and some true events witnessed by Nelson during his time working in Corporate America.
The two wins with the Vegas Movie Awards™ marks the Seattle-based Nelson as an 11-time VMA winner, which includes other unproduced, multi-awarding-winning screenplays.
Both the project and Nelson join a prestigious group of past Vegas Movie Awards™ winners, including accomplished filmmakers from over 80 countries, Academy Awards® winners, Emmys® winners, Golden Globes® winners, and BAFTA® winners.
Being a member of the Film Festival Alliance, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is committed to providing filmmakers with educational opportunities and support to further their careers and personal growth. As a VMA Alumni, Nelson and his script will have access to these valuable resources all year round.
Nelson shared this statement after the win: "The Vegas Movie Awards has been tremendously supportive. Their prestige as a festival and filmmaking network gives me continuing confirmation that my projects are of high-caliber storytelling. It’s outstanding support for a filmmaker. I’m truly grateful."
