Spyder: One Man’s Quest for the “Little Bastard’’ Two-Time Award Winner at the Vegas Movie Awards™
James Dean-related Feature Screenplay Wins Accolades in Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spyder: One Man’s Quest for the “Little Bastard” an unproduced feature screenplay is a two-time Award of Merit winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Feature Script/Screenplay and Best Screenwriter/Feature.
Spyder: One Man’s Quest for the “Little Bastard’’ tells the present-day story of heartbroken, Spyder Deakins, a twenty-four-year-old James Dean fanatic (and look-alike) who, in the aftermath of a bad breakup, embarks on a quest to find the late actor’s 1955 race car, the infamous Porsche 550 Spyder, known as the “Little Bastard.” With a low-medium budget range, the story compares to Nomadland; Thelma & Louise; and My American Cousin. With 5 lead roles, 16 supporting, and 15 under-five, several supporting roles are ideal for Inclusion Representation: Asian, Hispanic, & Chumash Indigenous Peoples.
Spyder: One Man’s Quest for the “Little Bastard’’ is written by multi-award-winning, Seattle-based Screenwriter, Brett Howard Nelson. Nelson, now a nine-time Vegas Movie Awards™ winner, also received numerous accolades for other unproduced script projects while on the 2021 and 2022 film festival circuit. Spyder: One Man’s Quest for the “Little Bastard,’’ which recently won its first award from the Canadian Cinematography Awards for Best Screenplay, will continue on the Hollywood film festival circuit until Fall 2023, when the script will be available for option or sale. Currently, Nelson is seeking a script agent and management representation for Spyder and other unproduced, award-winning feature scripts.
