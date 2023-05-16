Retargit Launches Digital Transformation for RV Dealerships with Its Advanced AI-Powered Website Engagement Software
Today, from the original creator of LotMetrix, Retargit announces the launch of its trailblazing AI-powered website analysis & engagement tool for RV dealers.
This effortless, self-activating solution is engineered to drive exponential growth for dealerships by augmenting customer engagement and conversions, with the potential to escalate return website visitor rates to a remarkable 40%. Notably, the platform's retargeting prowess surpasses industry norms, enticing an astonishing 30X more visitors back to dealership websites, compared to the industry's typical 1-2% return rate. All this is achieved with no manual intervention, providing a seamless experience for the user.
For a limited time, Retargit is offering RV dealerships the opportunity to test this transformative technology with a free 14-day trial.
This crucial announcement comes at a time when RV dealerships, grappling with surplus inventory due to unexpected market shifts and rising interest rates, are facing significant challenges. These changes have reshaped consumer behavior and disrupted traditional sales tactics, leading to a pressing struggle to maintain previous lead volumes. Today's complex landscape necessitates innovative approaches to engage with the digitally-inclined RV customer.
Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Retargit's state-of-the-art tool delves into the intricacies of website traffic, offering granular insights into each visitor's behavior. It employs click-stream technology, a method that records and reviews the path a user takes when navigating a website, and a strong analytics engine. This allows RV dealerships to interact dynamically with customers in real time, providing content specifically tailored to their preferences across multiple channels.
User data from the past 30 days shows that the system has been able to increase customer engagement by 83% and lead volume by 31%. Dealers have also reported that, during this same period, email and SMS responses with Retargit have reached an all-time high.
“With Retargit, we're bringing the future to RV dealerships, today. This platform offers a level of customer understanding and engagement that was previously unattainable," said CEO, Matt Powell. "Our aim with Retargit is to revolutionize how RV dealers engage with their website visitors. We're not just offering a tool, we're offering a solution that brings about more conversions, more sales, and more happy customers."
Retargit's platform extends beyond traditional analytics, featuring a proprietary "1-Tap" SMS mobile opt-in for offers, dynamic content delivery, and automatic email and SMS retargeting. These tools work together to drive customer engagement and significantly increase conversion opportunities for RV sales.
One unique feature Retargit offers is a customer loyalty alert. This feature notifies dealership sales staff when previous buyers return to the website, providing a valuable opportunity for re-engagement.
Furthermore, Retargit's multi-touch attribution modeling—a feature that demonstrates which marketing strategies are most effective in driving sales by tracking and attributing customer interactions across various marketing channels—provides RV dealerships with a clear understanding of their marketing performance. This feature removes guesswork, paving the way for data-driven strategic decision-making.
"In today's digital era, mastering your website traffic is an imperative strategic advantage," Powell added. "We're thrilled to offer RV dealerships the capability to unlock this goldmine of data.”
To learn more about Retargit or to initiate your free 14-day trial, visit rv.retargit.com.
About Retargit
Charting a new course in RV dealership technology, Retargit is the brainchild of an industry-savvy team boasting a combined experience of nearly 20 years in the RV industry and specialized software development. At Retargit, we're not just keeping up with the industry's pace, we're setting it. Our advanced AI-fueled website analysis & engagement platform is disrupting traditional practices and reshaping the industry landscape.
This transformative solution dives deep into the heart of website traffic, unlocking actionable insights and giving RV dealerships a unique understanding of their online visitors. With Retargit, dealerships are now equipped with the tools they need to maximize conversions, streamline sales, and create tailor-made user experiences that resonate. At Retargit, we're not just changing the game; we're creating a whole new one.
Stick and Tin
joe@retargit.com