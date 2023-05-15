Wyoming Outdoor Weekend returns to Lander on May 19-20, 2023

Lander -

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend (WOW), a free family-friendly event that celebrates the kickoff to summer and highlights outdoor recreation opportunities and vendors, will return to the Lander Community and Convention Center on May 19-20, 2023.

The event, which is organized by the Lander Economic Development Association and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, aims to showcase the Fremont County area as a premier outdoor recreation destination, promote the local economy, and inspire interest in and conservation of Wyoming’s wildlife resource.

WOW will feature a variety of activities for all ages and interests, including live music, free food and drinks, climbing, orienteering maze, archery, cornhole tournament, medicinal plant hike, flycasting demo, horse packing demos, and more. The event will also host the Big Game Commissioner’s Tag raffle and the shop local raffle, with prizes ranging from outdoor gear to gift cards.

The event schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 19, 2023

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.- Pre-registered school kids rotate through learning stations

4:00 p.m. - Open to the public

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. - Happy Hour, free drinks sponsored by Fremont Distributing, and free appetizers sponsored by the Mule Deer Foundation

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.- Live Music by Low Water String Band

8:00 p.m.- Event closes for the evening

Saturday, May 20, 2023

9:00 a.m. - Event Opens

10:00 a.m. - PBS Science Kids Activity

10:00 a.m. and 12:00 pm - Medicinal Plant Hike with John Mionczynski (meet at Popo Agie Campground in Sinks Canyon SP)

11:00 a.m. - Trap Release/Safety Demonstration

11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - Flycasting demo and hands-on instruction brought to you by Popo Agie Anglers

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. - Wind River Backcountry Horsemen packing demos

12:30 p.m. - PBS Science Kids Activity

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Medicinal Plant Hike with John Mionczynski (meet at Popo Agie Campground in Sinks Canyon SP)

2:00 p.m. - Flycasting demo and hands on instruction brought to you by Popo Agie Anglers

2:30 p.m. - PBS Science Kids Activity

2:30 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament Registration – Advanced and Casual Divisions

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament with Fremont County Cornhole to benefit Bowhunters of Wyoming – Advanced and Casual Divisions

4:00 p.m. - Vendor show closes, Bowhunters of Wyoming benefit at the Blushing Burro Bar

5:00 p.m. - LEDA’s FREE Community Appreciation BBQ

6:30 p.m. - Raffle prizes drawn after the BBQ

8:00 p.m. - Event closes

For more information about WOW, visit wyomingoutdoorweekend.com and follow the event on Facebook.



- WGFD -