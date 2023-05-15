Wyoming agricultural producers can apply for grassland conservation funds with the U.S. Department of Agriculture

5/15/2023 10:20:56 PM

Cheyenne - CHEYENNE — The United States Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers and private landowners for the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The funds available to Wyoming producers are made possible through the USDA-Wyoming Big Game Conservation Pilot Program. The Grassland CRP is a unique habitat leasing program aimed at conserving grasslands and rangelands while allowing producers and landowners to continue grazing and haying practices.

“The Grassland CRP demonstrates that agricultural practices and conservation priorities can be harmonious and enhance one another,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Deputy Director, Angi Bruce said. “The program helps producers and landowners produce and maintain diverse wildlife habitat and support stable, sustainable grazing.”

More than 3.1 million acres were accepted through the 2022 Grassland CRP signup from agricultural producers and private landowners. There are currently 6.3 million acres enrolled in the Grassland CRP.

The deadline to enroll is May 26. To apply or learn more producers should contact the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

