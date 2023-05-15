Sage-grouse local working groups to meet statewide

5/15/2023 10:36:54 PM

Cheyenne - Sage-grouse local working groups will be meeting across the state during the months of May and June to discuss revisions to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sage-grouse Core area map proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team. The focus of these meetings will be to review and discuss the proposed revisions with local working group members and gather input to further refine the revisions proposed. The meetings are open to the public.

The local working groups will be meeting across the state on the following days:



Local Working Group Date Time Location South-Central May 22 1 p.m. Rawlins

Rawlins Library

215 W. Buffalo Street Bates Hole/Shirely Basin May 23 10 a.m. Casper

Game and Fish Regional Office

3030 Energy Lane Northeast Wyoming May 24 10 a.m. Buffalo

BLM Field Office

1425 Fort Street Big Horn Basin May 25 10 a.m Worland

BLM Field Office

101 South 23rd Street Southwest May 30 1 p.m. Green River

Game and Fish Regional Office

351 Astle Upper Green River Basin May 31 9 a.m. Pinedale

Sublette County Library

155 S Tyler Ave Upper Snake River Basin June 1 9 a.m. Jackson

Teton County Library

125 Virginian Lane Wind River/Sweetwater River June 5 12 p.m. Lander

Community and Convention Center

950 Buena Vista Dr

There are eight local sage-grouse working groups statewide. The local working groups are comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about Wyoming's local Sage Grouse Working Groups and view meeting details on the Game and Fish website

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

