Sage-grouse local working groups to meet statewide

 

5/15/2023 10:36:54 PM

Cheyenne - Sage-grouse local working groups will be meeting across the state during the months of May and June to discuss revisions to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sage-grouse Core area map proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team. The focus of these meetings will be to review and discuss the proposed revisions with local working group members and gather input to further refine the revisions proposed. The meetings are open to the public.

The local working groups will be meeting across the state on the following days: 
 

Local Working Group Date Time Location
South-Central May 22 1 p.m. Rawlins
Rawlins Library
215 W. Buffalo Street 
Bates Hole/Shirely Basin May 23 10 a.m. Casper
Game and Fish Regional Office
3030 Energy Lane
Northeast Wyoming May 24 10 a.m. Buffalo
BLM Field Office
1425 Fort Street
Big Horn Basin May 25 10 a.m Worland
BLM Field Office
101 South 23rd Street  
Southwest May 30 1 p.m. Green River
Game and Fish Regional Office
351 Astle
Upper Green River Basin May 31 9 a.m. Pinedale
Sublette County Library
155 S Tyler Ave
Upper Snake River Basin June 1 9 a.m.  Jackson
Teton County Library 
125 Virginian Lane
Wind River/Sweetwater River June 5 12 p.m. Lander 
Community and Convention Center
950 Buena Vista Dr

There are eight local sage-grouse working groups statewide. The local working groups are comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about Wyoming's local Sage Grouse Working Groups and view meeting details on the Game and Fish website

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

  • wildlife
  • meetings
  • information

