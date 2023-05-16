ThreatConnect Selected as 2023 SC Media Trust Awards Finalist for Best Threat Intelligence Technology
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc, maker of leading threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and risk quantification solutions, today announced that its ThreatConnect TI Ops Platform is a Trust Award finalist for the Best Threat Intelligence Technology category in the 2023 SC Awards. This recognition comes after a tremendous year of customer adoption and product advancements.
“Our mission is to enable our customers to dramatically improve their cyber defenses by rapidly and effectively operationalizing threat intelligence,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “Recognition by the SC Awards is a testament to the innovative solutions we’re bringing to market and how critical they are to our customers.”
Cyber threat intelligence and security operations teams often grapple with managing and operationalizing threat intelligence due to intel's sheer volume, variety, and velocity. In a world where enterprise security teams must synthesize intelligence from dozens of sources, it is increasingly difficult to analyze data and distinguish actual threats from false positives. Context and fidelity are necessary ingredients for effective detection and response.
With the ThreatConnect TI Ops Platform, teams can effectively manage and operationalize threat intelligence, ensuring consistency and efficiency. The platform empowers threat intelligence and security operations teams to gain new and comprehensive insights into the threat landscape and potential adversaries, enabling businesses to take proactive defense measures.
Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards program retains its status as the most prestigious and competitive program in the cybersecurity industry. The winners of the SC Awards will be announced in August, and a special series in September will honor the recipients.
About ThreatConnect
ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.
Danielle Ostrovsky
