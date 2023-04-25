ThreatConnect Adds Global CSO and Cybersecurity Veteran Patrick Joyce as an Advisor to its Board and Executive Team

Cybersecurity Industry Expert, Cyber Venture Advisor, Board Member and Mentor Brings Decades of Experience to Guide Through Next Phase of Growth
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc, maker of leading threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and risk quantification solutions, announced today that Patrick Joyce, CSO of Medtronic, has joined the company as an Advisor to its Board of Directors and executive team. Patrick is a seasoned cybersecurity executive, cyber venture advisor, board member and mentor that brings his decades of experience to ThreatConnect.
“We are thrilled to add Patrick to our esteemed group of Board Advisors as we accelerate our growth,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “Patrick’s deep operational knowledge of cybersecurity combined with his global experience make him an ideal collaborator for our Board and executive team as we expand our strategy.”
Currently, Patrick is the CSO of Medtronic, where he has spent nearly 18 years leading audit, IT and security teams. Patrick is responsible for the company’s global cybersecurity and physical security programs and strategically guiding teams through the proper path towards creating a secure global posture. In addition to his time at Medtronic, Patrick assists early and mid-stage companies to guide product teams and strategies through go-to-market execution and delivering best of breed cyber solutions to the market.
“ThreatConnect is creating significant value for its customers in both threat intelligence operations and risk quantification,” said Patrick. “There are tremendous growth opportunities ahead and I’m excited to contribute in this journey.”
In addition to his role of Medtronic, Patrick is also a board member and past chair of MnTech (Minnesota Technology Association), as well as an Advisory Board Member with CyberStarts, which mentors cybersecurity founders. He has also held a previous Board and Officer roles with the Healthcare Information Sharing & Analysis Center (H-ISAC).
About ThreatConnect
ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.