Radius Continues to Expand with the Addition of Key Teams in CA and GA
Together Real Estate, Vintia Realty and Elizabeth Alligood & Associates to bring more than 200 agents to the real estate brokerage platform
Today’s real estate industry is more competitive than ever and agents deserve a brokerage that is truly focused on making it as simple and effective as possible to grow their own business.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Radius, a leading tech brokerage and the only social media platform for real estate professionals, is proud to announce the recent addition of three key real estate teams — Together Real Estate, Vintia Realty and Elizabeth Alligood & Associates. This news closely follows the company’s release of significant 2022 growth data including an increase in agent count by 490% and 270% YoY revenue growth. The strategic partnership with these teams will further strengthen the brokerage’s presence across the nation and influence in the real estate industry.
— Radius CEO & Co-Founder, Biju Ashokan
Twenty year real estate veteran Sheila Mayers, formerly of Zutila, brings Together Real Estate to Radius — the largest team to partner with Radius in both agent count and transactional production. Specializing in team growth, Mayers uses her experience in both franchised and boutique brokerages to develop new agents into running top producing businesses of their own. The Irvine, California based group will initially join the brokerage with over one hundred twenty agents and has plans to expand all over the state and double team size over the coming year.
Vintia Realty has also partnered with Radius, established by Real Estate Broker Theresa Iles. She brings over twenty years of industry knowledge and experience — having worked for one of the largest brokerages in the world and then starting her own team. Vintia quickly grew to over one hundred agents in its first year, with a focus on training for any type of residential transaction and market condition to ensure the process for buyers and sellers would be as easy and streamlined as possible. The team also has ample experience working with investors in growing their portfolios by finding investment properties that perfectly fit their needs. The team is currently headquartered in Georgia with plans to expand to the entire South East within the next two years.
Radius is also excited to welcome Elizabeth Alligood and Associates, founded by top producing agent and real estate coach Elizabeth Alligood, who was most recently affiliated with Side. The Beverly Hills based group has worked with teams that have sold over $2.5 billion in real estate and currently holds a 97% multiple offers success rate. The team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service not only to their clients but to the community as well — donating a portion of their commissions to several outreach programs, nonprofits and charities such as Covenant House, Feed Project, ASPCA and Holt International.
Led by industry experts, these teams consist of top-performing real estate professionals who have previously partnered with top brokerages such as Compass, Keller Williams and Side. Their broad range of expertise, which runs the gamut from first time homebuyers to luxury real estate, confirms Radius’ ability to support team growth of all sizes and across various geographies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Together Real Estate, Vintia Realty and Elizabeth Alligood and Associates to the team," said Sam Kasle, Chief Revenue Officer at Radius. "Their dynamic leadership, client focused values and forward-thinking mentality is impressive and essentially a perfect fit for us. The Radius team is looking forward to supporting and empowering their growth for many years to come.”
With over 90% of the brokerage now consisting of teams and 304% growth in agent transactions over the last year, Radius begins 2023 with a continued focus on team success. While agents have access to the basic support traditional brokerages offer, they are also empowered by the innovative technology only offered by Radius as the world’s first Brokerage Platform and newly released Radius Office app.
Radius’ CEO and co-founder, Biju Ashokan adds, “Today’s real estate industry is more competitive than ever and agents deserve a brokerage that is truly focused on making it as simple and effective as possible to grow their own business. This is why we’ve created the only Brokerage Platform that offers a diverse suite of technological advancements — containing tools and services designed to optimize team workflows and increase lead generation — ultimately freeing up valuable time to focus on building client relationships.”
Tailored commission splits, recruiting strategies, professional development forums, brand building, transaction coordination and passive income streams round out the 360 degree support Radius is known for — ensuring individual agents and teams have the right resources through all stages of their real estate careers.
About Radius
Radius is a modern, agent and employee-owned real estate brokerage and community platform hyper-focused on supporting agents and teams in achieving their goals on their terms. Whether launching their own brand or growing their existing team — Radius provides the tools, technology, commission options, and white glove services to propel their business to the next level.
Joanna Umali
Radius
joanna.umali@radiusagent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other