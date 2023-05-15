Musee d’Art Moderne in Beverly Hills to launch with May 20 auction led by curated original works by top artists

Gertrude Abercrombie (American, 1909-1977), Cat, original oil on board floated under museum glass, 8in x 6in (framed), artist-signed lower right and dated 1954. Provenance: Beverly Hills private collection. Estimate $50,000-$75,000. Opening bid: $25,000

Metin Bereketli, Diversity 5, original acrylic on canvas, 48in x 60in (framed), artist-signed lower right and dated 2001. Used and featured on NBC series ‘Friends’ as background art behind iconic orange couch at Central Perk coffee house. Estimate $85,000

Tony Scherman (Canadian, 1950-2023), Virginia as Liberty, original encaustic painting, 84in x 96in. Estimate $750,000-$800,000. Opening bid: $375,000

King Robbo (British, 1969-2014), Son of Robot, paint on canvas, 39in square, artist-signed lower left and dated 2011. Constructed for promotional exhibition use. Accompanied by King Robbo Certificate of Origin. Estimate $250,000-$350,000. Opening bid: $125,000